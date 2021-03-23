The last time the Poynette prep volleyball team captured a victory over rival Lodi, this year’s senior class wasn’t even in grade school yet.
The Pumas snapped their losing streak, which dates back to 2008, with a thrilling 3-2 win over the host Blue Devils on March 16.
The match went five games despite the Lady Pumas jumping out to a 2-0 lead.
The first game of the night turned into a marathon. It took extra points to decide the outcome.
The Pumas and Blue Devils went back-and-forth at the end of the first game. When the dust settled, Poynette captured a 32-30 win.
Poynette had a chance at a sweep after capturing the second game 25-17.
Momentum shifted to Lodi in Game 3. The Lady Blue Devils held on for a 26-24 lead.
The Blue Devils carried the momentum over into Game 4. They garnered a convincing 25-9 win.
The fifth game was close from the start.
The score was tied at 7 when Poynette went on a 4-0 run.
Lodi answered with a 6-3 run to cut the lead to one, 14-13. But, then the Pumas came up with the winning point in a 15-13 victory.
Leah Hutchinson and Rachel Yelk both had nine kills for Poynette. Yelk also had two blocks.
Jessica Bruchs paced the Pumas with 13 assists, while Olivia Radewan led the defense with 10 digs. Emma Romack came away with a team-high five service aces.
Holly Jelinek recorded 13 kills to lead Lodi, while Dylann Harrington and Sam Klann chipped in 10 and nine, respectively. Klann added two blocks.
Hope Hesselberg paced the Blue Devils with 21 assists, while Sam Edge added 18. Hesselberg also led the team with six aces, while Harrington finished with three.
Zhu Lan Ness led the defensive effort for Lodi with 18 digs, while Harrington added 10.
Poynette will be on the road on March 25 with a 6:45 p.m. match in Cambridge. The Pumas will host Columbus at 6:45 p.m. on March 29.
The Lady Blue Devils will be at home for its next two matches. They will host New Glarus at 6:45 p.m. on March 25 and Wisconsin Heights at 10:30 a.m. on March 27.
Poynette 3 New Glarus 1
Poynette continued its strong play against host New Glarus on March 18.
The Pumas grabbed control of the match with back-to-back 25-22 victories in the first two games.
New Glarus slowed down Poynette in Game 3 and captured a 25-17 win.
The Lady Pumas slammed the door shut with a 25-18 decision in Game 4.
Yelk paced Poynette with 15 kills and seven aces, while Hutchinson and Peyton Kingsland had six kills each.
Romack led the offensive charge with 17 assists, while Radewan and Kingsland finished with 28 and 14 digs, respectively.
Belleville 3 Poynette 0
The Pumas ran out of luck against visiting Belleville last Saturday.
Belleville recorded a 25-21 victory in the first game and then dominated the second game on their way to a 25-13 win.
Belleville garnered the sweep with a 25-21 victory in Game 3.
Yelk came away with a team-high seven kills, while Kingsland had six.
Romack registered a team-best 10 assists, while Radewan earned five digs.
Lodi 3 Belleville 1
The Blue Devils bounced back from the loss to Poynette and defeated visiting Belleville on March 18.
Lodi set the tone with a 25-19 win in the first game.
The Lady Blue Devils held on for a 25-23 win in Game 2.
After Belleville scored a 25-20 win in Game 3, Lodi capped off the night with a 25-22 triumph in the fourth game.
Holly Jelinek and Klann each had a team-high eight kills for Lodi, while Hesselberg and Edge came away with 14 and 11 assists, respectively.
Zhu Lan Ness, who had four aces, registered 15 digs, while Harrington added 13.
Lodi 3 Cambridge 0
Lodi carried the momentum over into last Saturday’s match with host Cambridge.
The Blue Devils opened the night by winning the first two games by a 25-17 score.
The Lady Blue Devils completed the sweep with a 25-21 triumph in Game 3.
Klann came away with 10 kills in the win, while Hesselberg had 12 assists.
Zhu Lan Ness earned 16 digs and five aces, while Harrington contributed eight aces and seven digs.
