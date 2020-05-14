On Thursday May 14, shortly after 4 a.m., a Gray 2017 Ford Escape with Wisconsin license plate 886-ELZ was stolen from a residence in the 100 block of Elm St. in the City of Lodi.
A vehicle with at least four subjects arrived at the residence on Elm St. and entered through an open garage door. At least one of the subjects entered the Ford Escape and used keys that were left in the unlocked car to drive away with the vehicle.
The Lodi Police Department wishes to remind citizens to be vigilant and establish a routine of locking their homes and vehicles, as well as removing valuables from sight in vehicles. Lock your vehicles and residence even when you are home and retiring for the evening.
If you have information about this crime, or any other, call the Lodi Police Department at 608-592-5401 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-293-TIPS (8477).
