Alliant Energy customers in Wisconsin would see steady electric and natural gas rates into 2021 under a proposal the company filed today with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW). This proposal delays the periodic rate review the company otherwise would have filed this month, while providing additional support and stability for customers during the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.
“While the pandemic continues to create uncertainty, we are doing all we can to keep supporting our customers and the communities we serve,” Alliant Energy President of Wisconsin David de Leon said in a news release. “Our filing today is a continuation of our ongoing efforts to maintain among the lowest rates in Wisconsin, while also safely delivering the services our customers depend on. Keeping rates steady is the sensible approach, and the right thing to do.”
When the health crisis first started, Alliant Energy began taking steps to help customers by waiving late fees and suspending disconnects for non-payment – ensuring stability. The company also made charitable donations, through its foundation, to several non-profit organizations in the state, including food banks, the American Red Cross and United Way organizations. More recently, Alliant Energy contributed to the Hometown Care Energy Fund, which helps customers with financial needs pay their utility bill.
While holding rates steady, Alliant Energy plans to bring two new projects into service that will benefit customers. The Kossuth Wind Project will start providing cleaner and lower-cost energy for Alliant Energy customers later this year, while the Western Wisconsin Gas Expansion project will meet customers’ growing needs for reliable gas services in time for the 2020-2021 heating season.
To support communities with their economic development initiatives and to control customer costs in the long-term, Alliant Energy is also moving forward with its Clean Energy Blueprint. The Blueprint outlines the company’s approach to accelerate renewable energy for Wisconsin customers.
“We’re taking care of today while continuing to look ahead and plan for tomorrow,” de Leon said. “Cleaner energy, including solar, is becoming increasingly cost-effective and creates reliable and sustainable benefits for customers and communities for years to come.”
