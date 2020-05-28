Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.