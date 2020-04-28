Gov. Tony Evers’ declaration of a public health emergency and subsequent stay-at-home order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic set off an unprecedented flurry of lobbying, according to a WisPolitics.com review of records submitted to the state Ethics Commission.
The review provides an early look at lobbying efforts from March 12, the day Evers declared the public health emergency, through April 16, when Evers extended his stay-at-home order through May 26.
It found 268 15 Day Reports, filings that must be submitted to the Ethics Commission within 15 days of the first lobbying communication on a bill, budget bill subject, proposed rule or topic on which the organization makes a lobbying communication. That total is more than four-and-a-half times the previous high water mark for lobbying efforts during that time period in the second year of a biennium.
The previous ceiling for 15 Day Reports submitted between March 12 and April 16 in an off-year was 58, set in 2008. These have been tracked by the Ethics Board and now the commission since 2003.
John Schulze, a lobbyist for the Wisconsin chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors, said his communication with lawmakers has significantly changed.
Challenges for lobbyists have also extended beyond normal lobbying efforts. North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters lobbyist Andrew Disch said coronavirus forced the carpenters union to cancel its lobby day, an event put on to allow organizations to mingle with lawmakers and promote their interests.
While the Ethics Commission data provides an initial glimpse at lobbying efforts, it doesn’t yet provide a comprehensive look. For one, the reports don’t disclose hours or money spent on lobbying. Those details often are reported in the twice-a-year lobbying reports.
Ethics Commission Administrator Dan Carlton also said the date listed on the reports is the date an organization reported its lobbying efforts, not the date the lobbying effort took place. As the name of the report suggests, organizations have 15 days to report their lobbying efforts.
To read the full story, go to hngnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.