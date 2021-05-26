The Lodi prep baseball team looked to have a lot of momentum heading into back-to-back games against Capitol North Conference leading Columbus last week after the Blue Devils knocked off visiting Hustisford 6-1 in Dane.
However, Columbus held on to its hold on the top spot in the conference after shutting out Lodi 11-0 in Dane on May 19 and earning an 8-2 home win last Friday.
The losses dropped the Blue Devils to 5-6 overall and 2-4 in the Capitol North.
Lodi will host conference rival Lakeside Lutheran at 5 p.m. in Dane on May 27.
The Blue Devils will take part in a tournament in Waupun this Friday and Saturday.
Lodi 6 Hustisford 1
The Blue Devils scored in each of the first five innings to knock off Hustisford.
Lodi scored a run in both the first and second innings before gaining some breathing room with two runs in the bottom of the third.
The Blue Devils tacked on insurance runs in the fourth and fifth frames.
No stats were available on the game.
Columbus 11 Lodi 0
Cardinal pitcher Trace Kirchberg tossed a five-inning two-hit shutout. He struck out eight Blue Devils and only walked two.
Columbus had all the offense it would need after plating four runs in the top of the first inning.
Already leading 6-0, the Cardinals ended the game early with the mercy rule after garnering five runs in the top of the fifth.
Brady Ziegler and Finn Melchier had the only hits for Lodi.
Carson Possehl, Logan Lauterbach and Mitchell Lane all pitched for the Blue Devils and had a combined three strikeouts and eight walks.
Columbus 8 Lodi 2
Lodi also struggled offensively in the second game against Columbus. The Blue Devils were held to one hit.
Leading 1-0, Columbus broke the game open with a five-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth.
Lodi scored a pair of runs in the top of the sixth. Lane drove in the first run with a ground ball, while Keegan Fleischman broke up a no-hitter with a run-scoring single to center field.
Columbus added two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Trey Traeder and Ziegler each pitched three innings for Lodi. They combined for a strikeout and five walks.