Four area students received academic honors during the 2019-20 third quarter at Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills.
There was three levels of honors, all requiring at least a 3.0 GPA during the quarter. The area students honored were:
High Honors (3.75-4.0 GPA)
Tyler Griffin, freshman, Lodi
Lauren Thiele, senior, Poynette
Honors (3.25 – 3.749 GPA)
Brynn McDermott, senior, Poynette
Commendable (3.0 – 3.249 GPA)
Connor Griffin, junior, Lodi
