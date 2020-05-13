From now until 4 p.m. Friday, May 15, area residents can purchase flowers online that will benefit the Lodi High School’s horticulture club and greenhouse.
Annuals cost $3, with mixed annuals costing $5. The plants available are Verbena, Trailing Lobelia, Petunia, Calibrachoa, Lavender Bacopa, Trailing Alyssum, Impatient, Geranium, Sweet Potato Vine, Kingswood Torch Coleus, Kiwi Fern Coleus, Golden Swedish Ivy, Fuchsia and Begonia.
Perennials cost $5 and are available in hangers for $7. Spider plant, Purple Heart, Wandering Jew and Aloe are the available plants.
The greenhouse sale also includes lettuce, tomato, basil and cilantro for $2. Hanging baskets are available for $12 (two for $20 or three for $30).
An order form can be found on the district’s website at www.lodi.k12.wi.us or on the Lodi FFA Facebook page at www.facebook.com/lodiwiffa/.
Once an order is complete, schedule a pickup time from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on May 16-18. All picks up are by the high school softball diamonds. Payment is due at pickup location by cash (exact change) or check (payable to Lodi FFA).
There will also be a drive-through sale from 9 a.m.-noon on May 20 and from 1-3 p.m. on May 21 if supplies and weather allow.
All proceeds will go toward the horticulture club buying supplies for next year’s sale and to update and add materials to the greenhouse facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.