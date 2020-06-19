In conjunction with National Dairy Month, Alliant Energy’s Foundation announced a $20,000 donation to two Wisconsin food banks that will benefit dairy farmers and communities throughout America’s Dairyland.
Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin will use the funds to purchase products including milk, cheese and yogurt from dairy producers in communities served by Alliant Energy in Wisconsin. The food banks will then distribute the dairy products to families in need.
These funds provide an economic boost to Wisconsin’s dairy farmers and dairy industry, which has faced difficult times, even before the COVID-19 pandemic. The donation will allow farmers and producers to benefit financially from the purchase of the dairy products and help to prevent wasted milk.
“This unique collaboration brings healthy dairy products to those in need and puts money directly back into communities,” Executive Director of the Alliant Energy Foundation Julie Bauer said in a news release. “Our donation allows the food banks to purchase dairy products when they are needed most to make sure they stay fresh.”
According to Feeding America dairy products are highly requested items at food banks. Due to the need to keep dairy products refrigerated, they are difficult to donate, stock and distribute.
“Thanks to this gift from the Alliant Energy Foundation, we will be able to provide more of a product that is rarely donated, but always needed,” said Michelle Orge, president and CEO of Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. “Providing a healthy product like milk is very important to us, the families we serve and the communities as a whole.”
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, consuming dairy products benefits the body by improving bone health and maintaining healthy blood pressure. Dairy products provide important nutrients, including calcium, protein, potassium and vitamin D.
“We are thrilled to help support the dairy industry through the generous financial donation, especially now when the need in our community is so great,” said Jeff Joslyn, Food Resources Manager at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.