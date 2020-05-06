Lodi High School has selected its new principal, and it’s a very familiar face within the district.
Joe Jelinek, the current associate principal at LHS, will move into the principal position beginning July 1. He replaces Vince Breunig, who will become the District Administrator at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.
“Mr. Jelinek brings a dedication and a passion to help student’s succeed,” Breunig said. “I saw this when my children had him as a teacher, and observing him from when he worked at the middle school. It was what drew us to him when he applied for the assistant principal position and continues to drive him each and every day.”
After spending nearly two decades in the district, Jelinek knew LHS was the place he wanted to continue working. He was one of 10 applicants for the high school principal position, where there was two rounds of interviews conducted by high school staff, a parent of a high school student, administrative staff and school board members.
“I know first hand what the district has to offer,” Jelinek said of why he chose to apply. “Innovative programs, updated facilities and an extremely supportive community are all factors that make the district exceptional. But more than anything, it is the people I get to work with. Lodi has dedicated administrators, supportive school board members, outstanding teachers and devoted staff who are a pleasure to work with. I wouldn’t want to continue my career anywhere else.”
Breunig said that many things stood out about Jelinek through the hiring process — and his career. He said Jelinek’s ability to “build relationships with students, families and staff” was a big thing.
“Being an educator is all about the ability to build relationships and this clearly has been a strength for Mr. Jelinek at every stop of his career,” Breunig said.
Jelinek has 24 years of experience in education and has been with the Lodi School District since 2003. He taught eight-grade social studies for 13 years before becoming the assistant principal at LHS prior to the 2016-17 school year.
Over the last four academic years, Breunig has seen what Jelinek brings to the district first hand. He said that as a teacher, Jelinek brought a “balance of pushing students academically”, while at the same time, “continuing to support the social and emotional needs as well.”
“As an administrator, he has continued to do this for students, but has expanded this role in a similar fashion with staff,” Breunig said. “He is there to support and help them be successful while still holding them to the high standards we have come to expect at LHS.”
Jelinek is excited to continue within the district and build upon all the relationships he has already formed.
“The best thing about a career in education is knowing that your time is spent making a difference in kids’ lives,” he said. “I love knowing that every day I’m influencing kids. As a principal, I feel I can take that to the next level. I view this position as an opportunity to collaborate on decisions that will positively impact Lodi students.”
Breunig believes that Jelinek will bring a “fresh energy and a fresh set of eyes” to the position. Breunig said that while Jelinek was the associate principal, he got to know the ins and outs of everything.
Being principal “adds another layer to that equation and requires you to look at things from a different perspective,” said Bruenig, who added that you’re not only considering what is going on at the high school, but “coordinating that with what is happening district wide.”
One of the things that Jelinek is looking forward to with the new position is encouraging students to take more leadership roles and serve in the community.
“I’ll challenge those students who are not already in a co-curricular activity to join at least one,” he said. “Overall, I want to promote a school culture in which students and staff feel valued, respected and happy to be at school every day.”
It’s in addition to continuing to build the foundation of high academic standards that is already established, and supporting students and teachers in any way he can.
Outside of teaching and being an administrator, Jelinek has been actively involved in the Lodi community, serving on the Lodi Area Community Endowment Committee, secretary on the Youth Football Board, coaching youth sports and being a volunteer for the Lodi Stadium Turf Project.
“I am fully confident that he will be able to built upon all the great things we have done here together, as well as work toward continuing to strengthen our district as a whole,” Breunig said.
Jelinek has a Bachelor’s Degree in Broad Field Social Studies and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. He earned his administrative licensure through Viterbo University.
Smooth transition
Because he has been in the district for 17 years, people are very familiar with Jelinek. It will help ease the transition for the high school and district.
“He understands the culture of the high school, the district and the community,” Breunig said. “He understands our strengths and areas that we need to grow. … He also is connected so well in the community. This will allow him to strengthen the already strong relationships we have with our community partners and community as a whole.”
Jelinek said that the longevity has also allowed him to build trust with his colleagues and neighbors, which will be a “huge benefit.”
It all goes back to his first day in the district.
“I have relationships with people in the community developed over years of parenting, coaching and teaching,” Jelinek said. “I’ll be working with staff who knew me when we teamed at the middle school. I’ll be working with teachers, coaches, and even a police officer, who knew me as their eighth-grade social studies teacher. And all the families in Lodi who’ve shared milestones through the years as our kids grew up together know how much I care about our community. Because of this trust, I will be able to focus on my staff and students’ needs from day one.”
