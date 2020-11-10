The Winnequah Gun Club in Lodi will be hosting a Hunter Sight-In event Nov. 14-15 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
The cost of the event is $10 for the first gun and $5 each additional gun. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a local charity.
There will be 25, 50, 100 and 200-yard targets and assistance will be available from experienced shooters. There will be a gunsmith on site.
The event, which is sponsored by the Winnequah Gun Club and Vortex Optics, will also include a drawing for Vortex rifle scopes.
For more details on the event and directions visit winnequahgunclub.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.