The Winnequah Gun Club in Lodi will be hosting a Hunter Sight-In event Nov. 14-15 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

The cost of the event is $10 for the first gun and $5 each additional gun. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a local charity.

There will be 25, 50, 100 and 200-yard targets and assistance will be available from experienced shooters. There will be a gunsmith on site.

The event, which is sponsored by the Winnequah Gun Club and Vortex Optics, will also include a drawing for Vortex rifle scopes.

For more details on the event and directions visit winnequahgunclub.org.

Load comments