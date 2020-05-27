In today’s prep landscape, athletes can be pulled in many different directions. It makes it tougher and tougher to compete in more than one sport.
Lodi has just four athletes in the 2020 graduating class who competed in three sports all four years. The list of Blue Devils includes Morgan McNeill, Zach Potter, Logan Richards and Jack Hansen.
The foursome not only excelled in athletics but also in the classroom. Richards, Potter and McNeill are all members of the National Honor Society.
Potter is graduating with Summa Cum Laude status, while McNeill earned Magna Cum Laude.
McNeill competed in volleyball, basketball and track all four years.
Last fall, McNeill helped lead the Lady Blue Devils to a third-place finish in the Capitol North Conference in volleyball. She was a right-side hitter.
“She always led by example every time she stepped out on the court by giving her best no matter what,” Lodi volleyball coach Adaora Bilse said. “She is the definition of being a selfless player in that she was willing to do whatever she needed to for her team. She is always there to build confidence in her teammates when they needed it. Morgan’s dedication and commitment to her teammates and our program never went unnoticed. She will be greatly missed.”
Last winter, McNeill was a part of Lodi’s girls basketball team that placed second in the Capitol North. She was a part of the Blue Devils’ conference championship team during the 2018-2019 season.
As a senior, McNeill averaged 2.5 points per game. She racked up 61 rebounds and 23 assists.
“When Morgan was a freshman, she was shy, quiet and lacked confidence,” Lodi girls basketball coach Michelle Puls said. “She also played behind some pretty good post players the last three years, therefore she did not see many varsity minutes, but she took this as a challenge. She battled with them and learned from them. But more importantly, she started believing in herself. Fast forward to her senior year and Morgan was not going to be denied. She came in with more confidence than I have ever seen and really came to play each and every game and this is the reason she was voted the Unsung Hero by her teammates.”
In her final season of track last season, McNeill placed sixth in the 300 hurdles at regionals.
“Morgan was a four-year hurdler for the track and field team and was always a leader by example,” Lodi track coach Randy Skellenger said. “She always set a high standard for her teammates by exemplifying a desire to improve through hard work and dedication. As a four year 3-sport athlete, she also remained healthy and injury free which allowed her to contribute to all teams she competed in.”
Potter, Richards and Hansen all played football in the fall. All three were a part of the Lodi’s state championship team in 2017.
As a senior, Richards was named first-team all-conference at outside linebacker. He finished the year with 35 tackles, two sacks and an interception.
“If you are looking for a student-athlete who will do his job play after play, you need to look no further than Logan Richards,” Lodi football coach Dave Puls said. “He is one the most steady, reliable, unshakeable players I have ever coached. Logan is a sports enthusiast and has given each of the three sports he has participated in through high school his very best. Football, Basketball, and Baseball are all important to Logan and he constantly trained to be the best he could possibly be in each of them.”
Hansen played wide receiver and linebacker for the Blue Devils. He finished the season with 17 tackles and an interception.
“The first three words that come to mind when I think about Jack Hansen are heart, drive, and resilience,” Dave Puls said. “Jack has loved sports and competition since he was old enough to walk. It is in his blood. He has the heart of a champion and he gives everything while competing. He also has a heart that will defend and care about his teammates no matter what the situation. Jack has the drive to make it through any challenge he is facing, and he will never give up. He has the resilience in him that makes him get back in the fight no matter how many times he gets knocked down.”
Potter saw time at quarterback and defensive back for Lodi.
“Zach Potter is one of the finest young men who I have ever had the privilege to coach,” Puls said. “He worked relentlessly through his high school career to balance academics and athletics. He never makes excuses and never gives up no matter what the situation is. He is a great competitor, teammate, and leader. His mindset has always been team first and he demonstrated that every day. More important than Zach’s academic and athletic success is his humanity, compassion, and kindness toward others. He is truly an outstanding human being and I am proud to have had the privilege to coach him.”
Potter and Hansen both competed in wrestling during the winter season.
As a senior, Hansen placed third at the Capitol Conference Meet at 160 pounds. He was a sectional qualifier and finished the year 17-6.
“Jack did such a fantastic job for us throughout his career, but he especially came into his zone as a senior,” Lodi wrestling coach Cody Endres said. “It’s not very often we see a wrestler jump levels like Jack did his senior year. Not only on the mat, but off of it. The time spent in the Army this past summer changed Jack. He came back as a leader, a servant, a young man who wanted to make a difference in the lives of others, and in our program.”
Potter was a two-time conference runner-up at 145. He was a sectional qualifier as a senior and finished the year 22-17.
“Zach has always been an incredible role model for our program,” Endres said. “He is exactly what we aspire all of our student athletes to be. He puts others first and does everything asked of him and does even more. He has always been mature beyond his years and I know he will accomplish amazing things in his future.”
Richards played basketball during the winter. As a senior, he was an honorable mention all-conference pick after averaging 10.8 points per game. He led the Blue Devils with 112 rebounds, to go along with 37 assists and 29 steals.
“Coaching Logan was effortless,” Lodi boys basketball coach Mitch Hauser said. “He was the opposite of ‘a box of chocolates’ because you knew exactly what you’d get from him every day. He always came ready to compete and you always knew you were going to get his best effort.”
Potter and Hansen joined McNeill in track during the spring season.
As a junior, Hansen placed eighth at the Capitol Conference Meet in the 100.
“Jack’s four years on the track team were easily defined as leader of leaders,” Skellenger said. “Jack was a two-year captain and selected as captain by his senior peers as a junior. His motivation and encouragement of others was contagious and led to the team being better.”
Potter was a part of the Blue Devils’ 3,200 relay team that placed sixth at the conference meet.
“Zach was a four year track and field athlete who demonstrated flexibility over the years to do whatever was best for the team,” Skellenger said. “He was always willing to try new events which ranged from 100m-1600m as he evolved as a trackman. He was always supportive and there for his teammates whether it was at a small dual meet or at the state meet in La Crosse.”
Richards played baseball in the spring. He was a second-team all-conference pick as an infielder as a junior.
“Logan is very adaptable,” Lodi baseball coach Rodney Curtis said. “Whatever he needs to do to stay on the field and in the starting line-up, he’ll do it. He is a third baseman by trade, but he is also our back-up catcher. With an influx of young talent coming in to our program, to put out best nine players on the field, we asked him to move to second base. He did this flawlessly. Ultimately, he became our first or second best defensive infielder in the entire program.”
All four Blue Devils have big plans after graduation. Hansen plans to attend college for business and serve in the Wisconsin Army National Guard, McNeill is heading to UW-La Crosse to study biology and pre-physical therapy, Potter is going to UW-Madison to study computer science and Richards will be studying business at UW-La Crosse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.