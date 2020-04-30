Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation welcomes five local leaders to its board of directors. The new board members are Paul Merline, Mary Beth Schall, Jane Elmer, Carol Jefferson and Maribeth Baker, MD.
Maribeth Baker, MD, Prairie du Sac
Maribeth Baker is a community physician with Prairie Clinic in Sauk City since 1995. She practices family medicine including obstetrics and finds pleasure in caring for all stages of life. She chose family medicine residency in the Madison area following medical school at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health because she enjoyed the variety and the generational care. Her greatest professional gratification is establishing long-term relationships with her patients. She also has a strong attachment to the people in Thiotte, Haiti and works to provide medical care as well as partner in enhancing education for vulnerable children. She married Bill Baker while in medical school. Together they embarked on the adventure of parenting three children the day she finished residency. When not practicing medicine, she can be found running, biking, hiking or in her garden.
Paul Merline, Lodi
Paul is a Senior Consultant with McDonald Schaefer, Fund Development Advisors to Nonprofits. He has more than 25 years of experience establishing and building long-term partnerships and alliances, including over 10 years lobbying on significant issues affecting residents of Wisconsin. He held government affairs positions for the Wisconsin Hospital Association, Wisconsin Association of Health Plans and Wisconsin Restaurant Association. Paul and his wife Karen live in rural Columbia County where they enjoy working on their land and having fun with their cat and dog.
Mary Beth Schall, Mazomanie
Mary Beth served as a Navy nurse for 21 years. After retirement, she moved back to her home state of Wisconsin where she worked as the School Nurse in the Wisconsin Heights School District for eight years. Mary Beth and her husband, Doug, fell in love with the Wisconsin Heights area and moved to Mazomanie in 2011. Upon retiring from the school district, Mary Beth opened Base Camp Café in downtown Mazomanie to help renew the historic downtown. Mary Beth has three children spread across the country in Oklahoma, Nebraska and California. Her husband Doug works as an Urgent Care physician for SSM Health.
Jane Elmer, Plain
Jane began her career as teacher in the River Valley School District was ultimately attracted to public service. Jane spent the final 20 years of her career as the executive director of the Wisconsin Retired Educators’ Association. Jane and her husband Bob originally moved to Plain for their jobs. It became home — a great place to live, raise children, and eventually retire. She and Bob enjoy time with family and friends, rural living, the outdoors, traveling, music and theater. Her jewelry-making hobby taps into her creative side and has become a unique way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
Carol Jefferson, Spring Green
After a successful career in fundraising Carol recently retired from American Players Theatre. Carol has worked with Wisconsin Arts Board, the UW Comprehensive Cancer Center and the UW Foundation where she worked closely with Dr. Paul Carbone and was the President of the National Association of Cancer Center Development Directors. The University of Iowa recruited Carol to develop a fundraising program for the Cancer Center. Living in the region with her husband David, gives Carol the opportunity to volunteer for causes that feed her soul.
They join current board members James Slattery, MD (President, Mazomanie); Bob Wills (Past President, Plain); Peter van der Hagen (President Elect, Sauk City); Janelle Hupp, MD (Secretary, Prairie du Sac); Brett Kirner (Treasurer, Prairie du Sac); Tommy Brennan (Prairie du Sac); Betsy Hanna, DDS (Mazomanie); Matt Joyce (Merrimac); Roberto Ledesma (Middleton); Caleb Maier (Prairie du Sac); Rochelle Ripp Schnadt (Lodi); Karl Sachtjen (Lodi); and Todd Wuerger (Executive Director)
In addition, three individuals are leaving the board. Jan Marino (Plain), Sara Shackleton (Mazomanie) and Pat Yanke (Loganville) are each completing their third three-year term.
According to Wuerger, “Our board’s mission is ‘To foster charitable giving that supports the vision of Sauk Prairie Healthcare, provide sound stewardship of contributions and advance the health of our communities.’ We take this mission very seriously and are extremely pleased to have the support of community leaders to help guide our actions.”
