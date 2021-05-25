The Lodi prep golf team closed out its perfect run through the Capitol Conference after winning the final conference mini-meet at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club in New Glarus on May 17.
The Blue Devils finished with a team score of 174 to finish well ahead of second-place Cambridge (181). New Glarus was third with a 191, followed by Columbus (194), Monticello/Belleville (200), Luther Prep (205), Lakeside Lutheran (212), Lake Mills (223) and Wisconsin Heights (236).
Lodi won all six Capitol Conference mini-meets this season.
The Blue Devils’ Hailey Thoney was medalist for the third time this season. She was the only golfer to break 40 after shooting a 38.
Lodi’s Brian Meitzner was second overall with a 42.
The Blue Devils’ Kogen Baron finished in a tie for sixth place with a 45.
Lodi will now get ready for the WIAA Division 2 postseason. The Blue Devils will take part in the Madison Edgewood Regional at Odana Golf Course at 9 a.m. on June 1. The sectional will be held at the Prairie du Chien Country Club at 9 a.m. on June 8.