Diana Karls was recently honored by the Lodi Community Action Team (LCAT) for her Lodi Pride and dedication to the community. Karls was the CREW/Pool Director within the Lodi School District and is currently a member of the Lodi Optimist Club. She is also involved in Activate Lodi and other organizations.
“Diana has been an extremely valuable Optimist member for many years and currently serves on the Board. Her dedication and loyalty to the community, especially the youth, really embodies what the Lodi Optimist Club is all about,” fellow Optimist Club member Geoff Lorenz wrote in an email. “So, if you see Diana, please take a moment to say ‘thank you’ or give her a pat on the back (practicing social distancing of course) to show how grateful and fortunate Lodi is to call her one of its own.”
