The 2021 track and field season was like no other for the Lodi boys and girls squads. After losing the 2020 season to the pandemic, this year’s campaign provided a number of challenges, but that did not slow down the Blue Devils.
Both Blue Devil squads enjoyed historic seasons on the track.
“The season will be known for the battle with the COVID-19 virus, which never shut the team down,” Lodi coach Randy Skellenger said. “We stayed healthy, followed guidance’s and brought home a state title which we didn’t get an opportunity to compete for in 2020.”
Lodi kicked off the season with a great showing at the Deerfield Quadrangular. The Lodi girls claimed the title, while the boys were second.
Both Blue Devil squads then finished first at the Wisconsin Heights Triple dual.
Lodi had both teams place second at the ultra-competitive Freedom Invite.
After both teams placed in a the top two at a home triple dual, the Lodi boys and girls placed fifth and seventh, respectively, at the Sauk Prairie Relays.
Lodi continued to pick up momentum after the boys placed third at the Edgerton Invite. The girls came in fifth.
After closing out the regular season with a strong showing at a home triple dual, the Blue Devils put together a great showing at the Capitol Conference Meet.
The Lodi girls claimed their third straight conference title after finishing with 123 points. Columbus was second with 115.
The Lodi boys placed second for a second straight season. The Blue Devils’ total of 121.5 points put them behind only Lakeside Lutheran (133). Lake Mills (94) was a distant third.
The Blue Devil girls got individual conference titles from Lily Strong (100 and 200) and Norah Lee (3,200).
The Blue Devil girls brought home titles in two relay events last week. Strong, Lauryn Milne, Ella Puls and Dylan Harrington took top honors in the 800 relay, while Harrington, Puls, Milne and Lexi Meek won the 1,600 relay.
The Lodi boys got individual titles from Brody Nyffenegger (100), Parker Heintz (800), Lucas Heyroth (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump) and Melvin McIntyre (pole vault).
Like the girls, the Lodi boys won a pair of relay events at the conference meet. Cayden Coddington, Heyroth, Nyffenegger and Marcus Malig teamed up to win the 800 relay, while Heintz, Sean Crowder, Connor Pecard and Amos Weber came out on top in the 3,200 relay.
The Blue Devils continued to shine in the WIAA postseason.
The Lodi girls claimed the title at the WIAA Division 2 Viroqua Regional, while the boys were second. The Blue Devils advanced a program best 30 athletes to the sectional.
The Blue Devil boys followed it up by winning the Whitewater Sectional, while the girls were second. Lodi set a new high mark for state qualifiers with 18.
The Lodi boys carried the momentum over into the state meet. They won the program’s first ever state title after tying Jefferson with 40 team points.
“At the state meet, the boys team went on to win the team title behind several season-best performances, including 3 state titles by Lucas Heyroth,” Skellenger said.
The Lodi girls also had a great showing. The Blue Devils finished in 33rd place with seven points.
“The girls had a rough meet but still came away with a 33rd place,” Skellenger said.
Heyroth had one of the best state meets in program history. He garnered state titles in the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and long jump.
McIntyre finished sixth in the pole vault, while Nyffenegger was seventh in the triple jump.
Milne led the way for the Lodi girls at state with a fourth-place finish in the triple jump.
The Blue Devils set several school records this season, including Puls in the shot put (42-feet, 3-inches), Milne in the triple jump (36-6-.5), Lily Callahan in the pole vault (9-3) and Heyroth in the long jump (23-0.5).
The good news is that both Blue Devil squads will return a good core of athletes next season.