The Lodi and Poynette boys basketball teams closed out the 2020-2021 regular season by continuing their storied rivalry on Feb. 11.
The Blue Devils were able to get some revenge for a loss to the Pumas earlier this season. Lodi concluded the regular season with a 62-47 victory.
“Poynette was another rivalry battle,” Blue Devil coach Ben Leistico said. “We were able to be patient against their zone. We got great looks inside and were able to finish. It was a great win to get us going into playoffs with a little confidence. It was also great to see seniors get a win on their floor in their last regular-season home game. They have worked hard all year leading this team.”
In the first meet in Poynette on Jan. 19, the outcome was not decided until the final shot clanked off the rim at the buzzer. The Pumas held on for a 62-60 victory.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Lodi. The Blue Devils finished the regular season 9-7 overall.
The loss dropped Poynette to 10-8.
Lodi and Poynette both finished 3-5 in the Capitol North Conference to place third behind Lakeside Lutheran (8-0) and Lake Mills (6-2).
Just like in the first meeting, Lodi went into the locker room at halftime with a little momentum. The Blue Devils led 30-25 at halftime of the regular-season finale.
Unlike in the first battle, the Blue Devils were able to hold on to the lead through the second half.
Lodi was able to pull away after outscoring the Pumas 32-22 in the second half.
Brady Ring led the way for the Blue Devils with 20 points.
Wen Wendt (!6) and Trey Treader (14) also scored in double figures for Lodi.
Poynette’s Nik Feller finished with a game-high 21 points, while Kelby Petersen contributed 18.
The Blue Devils and Pumas will open WIAA postseason play with regional semifinal games at 7 p.m. this Friday. Second-seeded Lodi will open the Division 2 playoffs by hosting either third-seeded McFarland or sixth-seeded Platteville. Poynette also received a No. 2 seed in its Division 3 regional and will host third-seeded Viroqua.
Lake Mills 79 Poynette 65
Poynette had a four-game win streak come to an end with the Capitol North loss to the host L-Cats.
Lake Mills garnered a lot of momentum in the first half and led 40-26 at halftime.
The Pumas were unable to erase the deficit as both teams scored 39 points in the second half.
Feller had another big game for Poynette. He finished with 29 points.
The Pumas got 15 points from both Kelby and Connor Petersen.
The L-Cats’ Drew Stoddard led all scorers with 35 points, while Charlie Bender added 29.
It was Lake Mills’ second win over Poynette, the L-Cats knocked off the Pumas 57-53 on Jan. 14.
DeForest 59 Lodi 50
The Blue Devils were unable to hold on to a two-point halftime lead in the loss to the Norskies.
“We got off to a good start against a very physical team,” Leistico said. “We did a very good job defending the perimeter and didn’t allow a three all game. We had a few key turnovers down the stretch and couldn’t seem to get over the hump at the end.”
Lodi held a 29-27 lead at halftime.
DeForest came storming back in the second half with a 32-21 surge.
Ring paced the Blue Devils with 16 points, while Treader came away with 13.
Nolan Hawk and Max Weisbrod led the way for the Norskies with 14 and 13 points, respectively.
