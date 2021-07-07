The Poynette prep softball team had its streak of Capitol North Conference titles snapped at three straight, but the Pumas were in contention until the end.
The Pumas earned an 8-2 record in the Capitol North to place second behind Lake Mills (9-1).
Columbus came in third with a 6-4 mark, followed by Lakeside Lutheran (5-5), Lodi (1-9) and Watertown Luther Prep (1-9).
Poynette once again had a very talented roster. It was validated by six players being named all-conference.
The Blue Devils had two players recognized by Capitol North coaches.
The Pumas had senior Peyton Gest and sophomores Holly Lowenberg and Brooke Steinhorst earn first-team All-Capitol North. It was the first all-conference recognition for all three.
Steinhorst led Poynette in hits (37), RBIs (25) doubles (nine), triples (two), while Gest had 27 hits, 24 RBIs, eight doubles, three home runs and a triple.
Lowenberg had a great season at the plate and in the pitcher’s circle. She recorded 29 hits, 23 RBIs, a team-high five home runs, four doubles and a triple, while in the circle she was 13-4 with a 0.57 earned run average, 171 strikeouts and 11 walks.
The Blue Devils had sophomore Mackenzie Christofferson named to the first team. It is her first all-conference selection of her career.
Also earning spots on the first team are Taylor Roughen (Sr., Lake Mills), Claire Smedema (Sr., Columbus), Tessa Kottwitz (Jr., Lake Mills), Alise Hayes (So., Columbus), Ellie Evenson (Sr., Lake Mills), Olyvia Uecker (Sr., Lakeside Lutheran), McKenna Grossman (Jr., Lake Mills) and Nora Statz (Jr., Lakeside Lutheran).
Roughen was chosen as both the Player of the Year and the Pitcher of the Year.
Poynette had three more players land on the second team, including juniors Abby Klink and Ashia Meister and sophomore Laken Wagner.
Klink finished the season with 30 hits, 22 RBIs, eight doubles and two home runs, while Meister recorded 24 hits, 22 runs, 11 RBIs and two doubles. Wagner finished with 23 hits, 21 RBIs, seven doubles and a home run.
Lodi junior Emma Krumpen was also named to the second team.
The final spots on the second team went to Syd Schwartz (Sr., Lake Mills), Dakota Volesky (Fr., Columbus), Jenna Shadowski (So., Lakeside Lutheran), Kylee Gnabasik (Sr., Lakeside Lutheran), EmmaJo Peck (So., Columbus), Abby Pechman (Sr., Luther Prep), Taylor Wollin (Fr., Lake Mills) and Kristine Delsinger (Sr., Luther Prep).
The Blue Devils and Pumas did not have any players named honorable mention all-conference.
Freshmen Grett Kelm (Columbus) and Kieghtan Rank (Lakeside Lutheran) were the only players to earn honorable mention All-Capitol North.