The Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin recently announced its 2021 Academic All-State list and the Lodi golf team had three athletes recognized.
The Blue Devils had Greg Lins, Haley Thoeny and Bailey Clark earn Academic All-State honors.
To be considered for the recognition, athletes must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.25, must have participated in at least 75 percent of their team’s varsity matches and they must be a sophomore, junior or senior student-athlete who has served as a great example to others.
The GCAW announced 311 student-athletes from 96 school earned the honor this year. The average GPA for the group was 3.736.
The GCAW was formed by high school golf coaches in 1986 to help build and enhance Wisconsin’s reputation for developing quality junior players by promoting golf in our schools and communities.
Lins, Thoeny and Clark helped lead Waunakee to a Capitol Conference title this spring. They also placed third at the WIAA Division 2 Edgewood Regional and the Prairie du Chien Sectional.