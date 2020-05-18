At the Lodi School Board meeting on May 11, the school district asked for waivers on three subjects due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The waivers were for the number of instructional hours for the 2019-20 school year, the completion of the Educator Effectiveness for educators in the Summary Year for 2019-20 and the requirement that all seniors pass the Civics test in order to graduate.
The waiver for instructional hours was needed because schooling was cut short in March due to the transition to virtual learning — the district has an extended spring break — and the district cut three days off the end of the year.
Educator Effectiveness can’t be completed because the district is unable to perform the final classroom evaluations.
And because of the change to virtual learning so quickly, High School Principal Vince Breunig said that there were a few seniors who did not pass the Civics test this year, thus needing the waiver.
As needed, a public hearing was made available, but there was no public input so the board unanimously approved all waivers.
Additionally, the board approved the district to purchase new Chromebooks and Ipads for students and teachers from TRA. There will be 136 new Chromebooks issued to teachers, with a Google Management Console. The cost is $31,832.
Also, there will be 316 new Chromebooks for students to replace old ones, along with the Google Management Console. That cost is $74,892. It was a couple of hundreds dollar more than a quote from Tierney, but technology integrator Tyler Potter noted that service fees are “a little less expensive” with TRA.
District Administrator Chuck Pursell said that the district tries to stay up to speed with technology and replace laptops every three years.
The district will also replace 25% of its Ipads as the board approved the purchase of 12 10.2-inch Ipads (with cases) for $39,474. The district plans to replace the other 75% in three years, at which point those Ipads will be six years old.
In other news, as another way to honor the Class of 2020, Breunig said the high school purchased yard signs for every senior and they will be displayed on the grass between the high school and middle school until May 31. The cost was $2,300, but Breunig said that the Optimist Club, sports boosters, music boosters and the PTO have all pitched in $450 to help that cost.
In his penultimate district administrators report, Pursell noted that the entire staff has done a phenomenal job with “something that was thrust into their lap with no planning.” He also thanked Breunig for pulling double-duty within the district, trying to prepare for July 1 when he takes over as district administrator while also trying to wrap up the school year for the high school.
The board also talked at length about the social and emotion well-being of students and staff during the pandemic. They addressed what might be done if the district needs to start the 2020-21 school year virtually.
Newly-elected board member Barb Beyer noted that many students are struggling under the current situation because they aren’t getting the proper interactions from teachers and fellow students.
Board President H. Adam Steinberg also noted that the time away is affecting teachers as they are not able to see their students face-to-face daily.
Board member Steven Ricks said an issue facing the district throughout the virtual learning process has been consistency. Some of the information that students receive isn’t the same as what parents are reading.
“When we started this, none of us knew what we were doing,” he said. “If we do this further, we need to be more consistent.”
Breunig said he is constantly talking to department heads asking them what changes could be made if virtual learning continues into the fall and beyond.
“I asked them knowing what you know now, what would you do differently,” Breunig said. “The teachers are doing phenomenal, but there are little things we can do better.”
Steinberg leads first meeting
H. Adam Steinberg carried out his first meeting as School Board President. He replaced Susan Miller, who chose to not run for re-election. She had been on the board since 2002. Steinberg was the most recent vice president serving under Miller.
Angie Lathrop Treinen, who has one year remaining in her current term on the board, takes over as vice president.
“I felt profoundly grateful and moved that the other board members have the trust in me to select me for the position,” Lathrop said.
Lathrop steps into the position formerly held by Steinberg.
“Seeing his example has given me the aspiration to assist him in his new role as Board President,” Lathrop Treinen said. “As Vice President, I will support the function of the board as a whole and help maintain open communication between the board, administration, staff, students and community members.
"The School District of Lodi is known for its continual innovation and commitment to improving education,” Lathrop added. “As we rise to the challenge of the pandemic, I hope that we can not only make decisions that maintain the quality of education and student well-being throughout the current emergency, but to also support the development of new policies and practices that will benefit both staff and students for the years to come.”
The board also welcomed Barb Beyer, who won the other position up for election last month.
