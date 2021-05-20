The Lodi girls soccer team had its losing streak hit three games after falling to Watertown Luther Prep and Monroe last week.
The Blue Devils slipped to 0-2 in the Capitol Conference after being shut out 2-0 by visiting Luther Prep on May 11.
In a non-conference game last Friday, Lodi fell 3-2 to host Monroe.
The Blue Devils are off to a 0-3-1 start this spring.
Lodi will host conference rival Columbus at 6:45 p.m. on May 20. The Blue Devils will then entertain Sauk Prairie at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Luther Prep 2 Lodi 0
The Phoenix scored a goal in each half to thwart the Blue Devils.
Luther Prep’s Rachel Schoeneck scored the first goal 33 minutes into the contest.
The lead grew to 2-0 in the 55th minute after an unassisted goal by Megan Tauscheck.
Blue Devil goalie Olivia Lange came away with nine saves.
Monroe 3 Lodi 2
No information was available on the game.