The village of Dane Public Works Department recently said that all village parks continue to remain closed. The village staff is following the Dane County directives on re-opening, and will open the parks, when — and if — they are able.
The parks being closed to the public means no large gatherings, no baseball, softball or other sports of any kinds, no open bathroom facilities, no reserved shelters and no playing on playground equipment.
The village Trustees and staff understand how hard it is to not utilize the parks, and encourage residents to follow protocols the best you can.
