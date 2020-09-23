The Lodi boys and girls cross country teams put together near perfect performances during their dual with host Waterloo on Sept. 15.
The Lady Blue Devils posted a perfect score in a 15-49 victory.
“After a long layoff it was refreshing to see the girls compete and compete well,” Lodi coach Kurt Wilson said.
The Lodi boys were just as impressive. They claimed an 18-42 win over the Pirates.
The Blue Devils had the top runner in both races.
Lodi’s Norah Lee claimed the win in the girls race after clocking in at 24 minutes, 10 seconds.
“Norah is coming off an injury and looked very strong,” Wilson said.
Parker Heintz continued his outstanding season for the Lodi boys. He turned in a winning time of 19:01.
“Parker led from start to finish as he won his third meet in a row,” Wilson said. “Waterloo introduced a new course in beautiful Firemen’s Park. They have had races there in the past, but it was a new course. So, Parker and Norah can say they hold a course record.”
The Lady Blue Devils swept the top six spots on their way to the win.
Lauryn Milne followed Lee in second place with her time of 24:24.
Claire Schoenemann (25:33), Brook Endres (25:39), Holly Jelinek (26:32) and Phoenix Peterson (26:28) also placed in the top six for Lodi.
“It was also nice to see Claire Schoenemann run very well.,” Wilson said. “She was coming off an ankle injury in her first meet a couple of weeks ago and finished seventh. At Waterloo, she was three minutes faster and was our number three runner.”
Lizzy Clepper (eighth, 27:11) was the final varsity runner for the Lady Blue Devils.
Reina Degler (27:04) finished seventh to pace Waterloo, while Maddie Webster (ninth, 28:12), Julia Asik (10th, 28:16), Cordelia Webber (11th, 31:52) and Alisha Sheshina (12th, 33:32) closed out the Pirates’ scoring.
In the Junior Varsity race, the Lady Blue Devils had Kayla Pierquet (28:36), Aly Endres (29:54), RyAnne Franklin (29:56) and Quetzal Peterson (30:06) claim the top four spots.
Lodi’s Paul Lins (19:11) came in second place in the boys race.
After Waterloo’s Jonathon Aguero (19:55) finished third, the Blue Devils clinched the team win with consecutive finishes by Luke Collins (fourth, 20:10), Walter Beld (fifth, 20:33), Mason Marchand (sixth, 20:37) and Elijah Collyard (seventh, 21:17).
“Paul Lins continues to impress, Luke and Walter were solid as usual and Mason Marchand picked up the slack as our No. 5 guy, Connor Pecard, missed the meet due to injury,” Wilson said. “Our boys team has amazing depth and if someone is out or has an off race, we have people who can step up which naked not having to declare your top seven very beneficial to us.”
Benjamin Schultz (11th, 22:34) was the final varsity runner for the Lodi boys.
Andrew Battenberg (eighth, 21:42), Kyle Fugate (ninth, 22:08), Brody Tschanz (10th, 22:09) and Maxwell Schneider (12th, 23:16) were the final scoring runners for Waterloo.
Lodi’s Owen Wendt (first, 23:21), Noah Houdek (second, 23:26), Nathan Schilling (third, 23:53), George Breiwa (fourth, 23:54) and Jim Miller (fifth, 23:59) made up the top five in the JV race.
The Blue Devils will be at home on Sept. 24. They will host Marshall at 4:45 p.m.
