The Lodi prep volleyball team snapped a two match losing streak after knocking off host New Glarus 3-1 on March 9.
The win pushed the Blue Devils to 2-2 on the year.
The Lady Blue Devils picked up momentum in the first game of the night. They pulled away late for a 25-22 win.
The Glarner Knights flipped the script in Game 2 and edged Lodi 25-23.
Momentum shifted back in the Blue Devils’ favor after a 25-20 win in Game 3.
The Lady Blue Devils finished off New Glarus with a 25-23 victory in Game 4.
Dylann Harrington led Lodi’s offense with 13 kills, while Sam Klann came away with 11.
Hope Hesselberg paced the Blue Devils with 22 assists, while Sam Edge contributed 20.
Lodi had a great night serving the ball. Hesselberg led the way with five aces, while Edge had three.
Holly Jelinek registered five blocks for the Blue Devils, while Taylor Ripp added three.
Zhu Lan Ness led Lodi’s defense with 14 digs, while Harrington chipped in 12.
Grace Nommensen came away with 13 kills for New Glarus, while Alexah Mellenberger contributed 20 assists. Carrah Bainbridge finished with 10 digs.
The Lady Blue Devils will be at home on March 18. They will host Belleville at 6:45 p.m.
This Saturday, Lodi will travel to Cambridge for a 10:30 a.m. match.
