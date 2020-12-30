After a hot start to the season, the Lodi boys basketball team has cooled off. The Blue Devils dropped their second straight game to a talented Cuba City team on Dec. 22.

Host Cuba City was too much for the Blue Devils to handle in an 83-52 blowout.

The loss dropped the Blue Devils to 3-2 overall.

No other information was available on the game.

The Blue Devils will be back in action on Jan. 4, when they play a 7:15 p.m. non-conference game in Pardeeville.

Lodi will also be on the road on Jan. 8. They will play in Portage at 7:15 p.m.

The Blue Devils will not play another home game until Jan. 14, when they host Capitol North Conference rival Lakeside Lutheran at 7:30 p.m.

