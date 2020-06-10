Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lodi prep wrestling team had to cancel its annual awards banquette. But, the Blue Devils recently released the names of this year’s award winners.
The Blue Devils had another great season on the mat. They earned their 26th straight conference title and 27th straight regional crown.
Highlighting the list of award winners for Lodi was senior 170-pounder Sawyer Helmbrecht. He was named the Most Valuable Wrestler.
Helmbrecht, who finished the season 26-4, won conference, regional and sectional tiles. He placed sixth at the state tournament.
Seniors Colton Nicolay (152) and Jack Hansen (160) were named captains. Nicolay also took home top honors for Most Pins and Most Takedowns.
Nicolay claimed conference and regional titles before qualifying for state after placing third at sectionals. He finished the season 38-14 after placing fourth at state. He led the team with 61 takedowns and 26 pins.
Hansen (22-17) garnered third place at the conference tournament and second at regionals.
Lodi senior 182-pounder Ben Simplot earned the Most Improved award. He finished the season a solid 24-14 after earning a conference title and placing second at regionals.
Sophomore 120-pounder Chandler Curtis claimed the Team Points award with 230.5 points. He finished the season 38-9 after winning conference, regional and sectional championships and placing third at state.
Senior 170-pounder Ben Flinkinger won the Coaches’ Award.
Academic All-State
The Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association and Wisconsin Wrestling Online recently awarded its academic all-state honors.
The Blue Devils had seniors Zach Potter, Nicolay and Simplot recognized, along with sophomore Dean Finney.
All wrestlers who participated in a 2019-2020 WIAA individual sectional were eligible for academic all-state. Wrestler’s cumulative Grade Point Average at the end of the last grading period, prior to April 28, 2020 was used. Their GPA must be 3.5 or higher based on a 4.0 scale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.