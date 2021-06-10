The Lodi prep softball team closed out the regular season with Capitol North Conference loss to Lakeside Lutheran and Watertown Luther Prep last week.
The Blue Devils were shutout 13-0 by host Lakeside Lutheran on June 2.
The following night, Lodi dropped an 8-7 heartbreaker to visiting Luther Prep.
The Blue Devils dropped their final seven games of the regular season to slip to 4-14 overall.
Lodi finished 1-9 in the Capitol North to tie Luther Prep for fifth place. Lake Mills claimed the conference title with a 9-1 mark, while Poynette (8-2) was second.
Lodi will begin WIAA Division 2 postseason play on June 14. The eighth-seeded Blue Devils will play at top-seeded Mount Horeb.
Lakeside Lutheran 13 Lodi 0
The Blue Devils were held to six hits in the shutout.
The Warriors went to work with four runs in the bottom of the third and broke the game open with a nine-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Mackenzie Christofferson paced Lodi with two hits.
Cadence Wipperfurth and Emma Krumpen split time pitching for the Blue Devils. They combined for two strikeouts and two walks. Wipperfurth suffered the loss.
Luther Prep 8 Lodi 7
It took extra innings to decide the regular-season finale. Luther Prep scored the winning run in the top of the eighth inning.
After falling behind 2-0, Lodi tied the game in the bottom of the fifth after Lauren Burrows and Christofferson each drove in a run.
Luther Prep looked to have a lot of momentum after scoring five runs in the top of the sixth inning, but the Blue Devils answered with their own five-run rally in the bottom half of the sixth.
Burrows had a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth, while Brianna Kurt, Krumpen and Rylee Schneider plated one run each.
Burrows and Christofferson both finished with two hits.
Krumpen went the distance in the pitcher’s circle and had five strikeouts and six walks.