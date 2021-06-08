The Lodi prep golf team continued its remarkable postseason streak last week by advancing to a WIAA Division 2 sectional for the 12th straight season.
The top four teams at each regional advance to the sectional and the Blue Devils came in third at the Madison Edgewood Regional at Odana Golf Course on June 1.
Lodi came away with a team score of 345 to finish behind only Edgewood (303) and Lake Country Lutheran (331). Lakeside Lutheran shot a 473 to earn the fourth and final qualifying spot.
Columbus (382), Watertown Luther Prep (390), Lake Mills (424) and Jefferson (458) rounded out the regional standings.
As she has all season, Haley Thoeny led the Blue Devils. She finished ninth overall with an 83, which was fueled by a 41 on the back nine holes.
Lodi’s Brian Meitzner and Kogen Baron tied for 11th place with matching rounds of 85.
Baron used a 40 on the back nine to earn the impressive score, while Meitzner had a 42 on the front nine.
Bailey Clark was the final scoring golfer for the Blue Devils after shooting a 92.
Greg Lins also represented Lodi at the regional. He shot a 98.
Edgewood impressive day was fueled by having all five of its golfers place in the top five.
The Crusaders’ Al Deang was the regional medalist with a 73, while teammate Alex Weiss as second with a 75.
St. John’s Gabriel Fernandez (82), Lake Mills’ Joey Toepfer (85), Columbus’ Tyler Schluter (89) and Luther Prep’s Ryan Boggs (90) earned the four individual sectional qualifying spots.
The Blue Devils competed in the Prairie du Chien Sectional earlier this week. A recap will be in next week’s Enterprise.
Lodi is looking to earn its 10th trip to state in program history. The Blue Devils have not advanced to state since placing second in 2017.
The WIAA Division 2 state tournament will take place June 14-15 at Trappers Turn Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells.