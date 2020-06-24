On June 22, detectives with the Columbia County Drug Task Force were conducting an on-going drug investigation regarding the trafficking of illegal controlled substances in Columbia County.
During the investigation, a suspect was observed getting into a taxicab and a traffic stop was conducted on the taxi. A police K-9 was deployed and alerted to the odor of illegal substances coming from the vehicle.
A subsequent search of the passengers resulted in recovery of a large amount of methamphetamine; approximately 48 grams, 2.8 grams of heroin, 3.1 grams of marijuana products and a variety of prescription pills.
The passengers of the taxi — Andrew Kripps, 29, of Portage and Justine Rogers, 31, of Portage — were taken into custody. The driver of the taxi was uninvolved and released from the scene.
The investigation continued at a motel room located on the south side of Portage where a search was conducted. This search yielded a large amount of drug paraphernalia, 4.7 grams of marijuana and further illicit prescription medications.
Kripps was arrested and charged charged with:
— Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine
— Possession with intent to deliver schedule 1 and/or 2 drug
— Possession of THC 2nd or greater offense - felony
— Possession of schedule 2 drug
— Possession with intent to deliver schedule 3 drug
— Possession of schedule 4 drug
— Maintaining a drug dwelling
— Misdemeanor bail jumping
— Possession of drug paraphernalia
— Violation of probation
Additionally, Rogers was arrested and charged with:
— Maintaining a drug dwelling
— Possession of THC
— Possession of drug paraphernalia
Both Kripps and Rogers are being held at the Columbia County Jail awaiting court appearances.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Portage Police Department.
If you have information regarding drug activity in Columbia County, please contact Columbia County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-293-TIPS or by visiting www.p3tips.com/1175.
