At its June 16 meeting, the Lodi Common Council agreed to let Mayor Ann Groves Lloyd to make an appointment to hire a Director of Emergency Management.
The official announcement will come later, but Groves Lloyd made the decision to appoint current EMS Director Russ Schafer to the position, citing his knowledge and past and current experience. There is no extra compensation for the position.
In the case of a city-wide emergency, Schafer will direct the city’s course of action.
Groves Lloyd said the idea of an emergency director was brought about in 2012, but no appoint was ever made. Now the city is updating its emergency operating plan — which Groves Lloyd hopes to be in place by August — and the director of emergency management is needed for that.
The council approved the hiring of Brenda Ayers as the new city clerk. Ayers is currently the clerk/treasurer for the Town of Burke, where she has worked for the last 12 years. Ayers has 19 years of experience as a municipal clerk that includes more than 50 elections, extensive resolution and ordinance writing, and budget preparation.
Ayers will be responsible for the city’s records management, meeting agendas and minutes, elections and licensing. Groves Lloyd said that she looks forward to welcoming Ayers when she starts on July 7.
In addition to the arrival of Ayers, the city also welcomed Terry Weter to the city, as he began as director of operations on June 1. Weter as nearly 30 years of municipal experience including oversight of water, wastewater and electrical utilities, road projects, parks, safety management and operating and capital budget development.
To go along with the hiring of Ayers, the council also approved the change pay grades for the positions of clerk and Deputy Clerk, Lanette Mayberry. The deputy clerk position will go from a Grade 3 to a Grade 4 pay position, while the clerk position will go from a Grade 5 to Grade 6. The changes were effective June 20, the start of a new pay period.
In other news, the Lodi Wastewater Treatment Facility was given a perfect rating for 2019, as it showed no signs of improper use or damaging chemicals or other things in the water supply.
It was previously announced that the Friends of the Lodi Public Library was given funds as part of the Wisconsin Humanities CARES Act.
The library received $7,500 from the grant. It was also noted at the June 16 meeting that the library also received $20,000 from the Goeres family.
