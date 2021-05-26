The Lodi boys and girls track teams hosted their first meet of the season on May 18. The Capitol North Conference triangular included Luther Prep and Lake Mills.
The Blue Devil girls had a great night as they won nine events, while the Lodi boys claimed five.
Lily Strong had another great meet for the Lodi girls. She led the way with three individual wins.
Strong dominated the sprint events with wins in the 100 (13.19 seconds) and 200 (:27.50). She also garnered a win in the long jump (14-feet).
Norah Lee was the only other Blue Devil to win multiple events. She crossed the finish line first in the 800 (2:40.22) and 1,600 (5:57.09).
Lodi’s Lauryn Milne came out on top in the triple jump (34-5), while Taylor Ripp was victorious in the 100 hurdles (:18.51). Milne added a third-place finish in the 200 (:28.06), while Ripp was third in the 300 hurdles (:55.31).
The Blue Devils’ Phoenix Peterson and Allison Lochner tied for the win in the pole vault with matching heights of 6-feet.
Ella Puls had a solid night for Lodi. She was the runner-up in the 200 (:27.85) and shot put (37-6).
Sammy Nyffenegger (second, 100, :13.23), Holly Jelinek (fifth, 800, 2:53.40; second, triple jump, 29-10.5), Samantha Klann (second, discus, 89-8; third, shot put, 29-11), Lexi Meek (second, 400, 1:03.68), Dylann Harrington (third, long jump, 12-11; fourth, shot put, 29-2.5), Anna Florin (fifth, 400, 1:17.76), Claire Schoenemann (fifth, 1,600, 6:31.79) and Emma Glaser (fifth, discus, 69-10) also finished in the top five for the Lodi girls.
The Blue Devil girls also won a pair of relay events. Milne, Strong, Nyffenegger and Puls garnered first in the 800 relay (1:55.49), while Harrington, Meek, Puls and Milne captured the 1,600 relay (4:22.13).
Parker Heintz was the only multiple-event winner for the Lodi boys. He worked his way to victories in the 800 (2:13.79) and 1,600 (4:56.97).
The Blue Devils’ Cayden Coddington sprinted his way to a win in the 200 (:23.41), while Melvin McIntyre vaulted to a win in the pole vault (9-feet). Coddington was also third in the 100 (:11.72).
Lodi’s Brody Nyffenegger was the runner-up in the 100 (:11.66) and 200 (:23.84).
The Blue Devils also got top-five finishes from Marcus Malig (second, 400, :57.99), Noah Houdek (fifth, 400, 1:02.26), Sean Crowder (second, 800, 2:14.09), Connor Pecard (second, 3,200, 10:59.0), Ben Schultz (fourth, 3,200, 12:56.0), Brody Roessler (fifth, 300 hurdles, :55.63), Amos Weber (third, discus, 111-feet; fifth, high jump, 4-8), Brady Puls (fourth, high jump, 4-10), Jacobo Castillo-Rasalas (fifth, long jump, 16-1), Chandler Curtis (second, pole vault, 7-feet) and Ben Skellenger (second, pole vault, 7-feet).
Lodi’s foursome of Brody Nyffenegger, Heintz, Crowder and Aiden Groskopf claimed first place in the 1,600 relay (3:47.35).
The Blue Devils will compete in the Edgerton Invite at 4 p.m. this Friday.