The University of Wisconsin-River Falls spring 2020 semester Dean's List, which honors 2,210 students, has been released.
To be named to the Dean's List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an "A" and "B" average.
Area students are listed below by hometown and major:
Arlington
Anthony Rittmeyer, Crop & Soil Science
Lodi
Christian Chrisler, Dairy Science
Natalie Peterson, Agricultural Education
Poynette
Rachel Renz, Agricultural Business
