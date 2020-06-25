The University of Wisconsin-River Falls spring 2020 semester Dean's List, which honors 2,210 students, has been released.

To be named to the Dean's List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an "A" and "B" average.

Area students are listed below by hometown and major:

Arlington

Anthony Rittmeyer, Crop & Soil Science

Lodi

Christian Chrisler, Dairy Science

Natalie Peterson, Agricultural Education

Poynette

Rachel Renz, Agricultural Business

