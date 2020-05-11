Brianna Johnson, of Lodi, has graduated from McKendree University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology.
The university is conferring 733 degrees at its Illinois and Kentucky campuses in 2020 — six associate, 508 baccalaureate, 198 masters and 21 doctoral degrees — on students who completed their degree requirements in December 2019 and in May and July of 2020.
A total of 197 students graduated with honors — 41 summa cum laude, 99 magna cum laude and 57 cum laude. Twenty-six participated in the university's Honors Program.
