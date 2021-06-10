The Lodi and Poynette girls and boys track teams had their final preparations for the Capitol Conference Meet with a triangular in Lodi on June 1.
The Lodi girls came away with a sweep at the meet. The Blue Devils beat the Pumas 87-50 and Lakeside Lutheran 77.5-67.5.
The Poynette girls fell 99-42 to Lakeside Lutheran.
The Lodi boys downed Poynette 95-46, but fell 91-55 to the Warriors.
Lakeside Lutheran ran past the Puma boys 126-19.
Lily Strong paced the Lodi girls to the big night with wins in the 200 (28.04 seconds) and 400 (1:03.23).
Lauryn Milne had a great all-around night for the Blue Devils. She was fist in the triple jump (34-feet. 0.5-inches) and second in the 200 (:27.08) and long jump (14-9).
Lodi’s Ella Puls topped the field in the shot put (42-3), while Samantha Klann was victorious in the discus (102-3). Puls was third in the high jump (4-8), while Klann added a third-place finish in the shot put (29-9.75).
The Blue Devil girls also got top-three finishes from Lexi Meek (third, 200, :28.04; second, 400, 1:03.23), Holly Jelinek (second, 800, 2:43.34), Norah Lee (second, 1,600, 5:55.62; third, 3,200, 12:49.60), Taylor Ripp (third, 100 hurdles, :17.53), Dylann Harrington (second, shot put, 31-3), Allison Lochner (second, pole vault, 7-6) and Phoenix Peterson (third, pole vault, 7-feet).
Lodi had Strong, Milne, Dylann Harrington and Puls win the 800 relay (1:50.88), while Harrington, Jelinek, Meek and Puls came out on top in the 1,600 relay (4:23.69).
Katelyn Chadwick and Megan Reddeman had multiple wins for the Poynette girls. Chadwick ran to victories in the 800 (2:27.29) and 1,600 (5:24.23), while Reddeman bested the field in the high jump (5-4) and pole vault (8-6). Reddeman also claimed second in the 100 hurdles (:17.48) and third in the 300 hurdles (:53.45).
Rachel Yelk (third, 100, :14.09) and Jessica Bruchs (third, 400, 1:05.23; second, triple jump, 32-5) had the only other top-three finishes.
The Puma girls had Olivia Radewan, Olivia Ripp, Leah Hutchinson and Bruchs were second in the 400 relay (:57.63).
The Lodi boys were led by Lucas Heyroth. He picked up wins the 110 hurdles (:14.85), 300 hurdles (:40.84), long jump (20-11) and triple jump (40-11).
The Blue Devils’ Parker Heintz topped the field in the 800 (2:07.18), while teammate Melvin McIntyre was first in the pole vault (12-6).
Brody Nyffeneggger had the final individual win for the Lodi boys. He came out on top in the 100 (:11.36), to go along with a third-place finish in the 200 (:22.94).
Cayden Coddington (third, 100, :11.49; second, 200, :22.79), Sean Crowder (second, 800, 2:10.18), Amos Weber (third, discus, 106-8), Evan Clary (third, high jump, 5-4), Chandler Curtis (second, pole vault, 11-6) and Ben Skellenger (third, pole vault, 10-6) also had top-three individual finishes for Lodi.
The Blue Devils’ foursome of Heintz, Crowder, Connor Pecard and Amos Weber were first in the 3,200 relay (8:36.41), while Crowder, Heintz, Noah Houdek and Marcus Malig were second in the 1,600 relay (3:48.76).
Tucker Johnson (second, 3,200, 10:32.70), Reggie Buss (third, shot put, 39-4.5) and Brock Chadwick (third, triple jump, 35-3) were the only Puma boys to finish in the top three in individual events.
The Pumas had Chadwick, Ashton Bauenhuber, Kamden O’Connor and Jimmy Heath were second in the 400 relay (:48.14), while Chadwick, Bauenhuber, Hans Mueller and Heath were second in the 800 relay (1:40.37).
Lodi and Poynette will be at the WIAA Division 2 Viroqua Regional at 3:30 p.m. on June 14. The Whitewater Sectional set for 3:30 p.m. on June 17.