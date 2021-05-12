The Lodi prep golf team put its talents up against some of the top teams in the state last week and more than held its own.
On May 3, the Blue Devils finished sixth at the Madison Memorial Invite at Blackhawk Country Club. They were the only non-Division 1 team at the event.
Lodi continued its dominate start to the Capitol Conference season on May 4 with its fourth mini-meet title. The Blue Devils won by four strokes at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club in New Glarus.
Then last Friday, Lodi made the trip to Erin Hills Golf Course in Hartford for the MACC Fund Invite. The Blue Devils came away with 16th place at the 35-team event.
“This is a huge event that raises money for childhood cancer and features some of the state’s top high school golf teams,” Lodi coach David Zilker said.
Lodi will compete at the Columbus Invite at Kestral Ridge Golf Course at 8 a.m. this Saturday.
The Blue Devils will take part in their final conference mini-meet on May 17. They will be at Lake Mills Golf Course at 3:30 p.m.
Memorial Invite
Lodi came away with a team score of 354 to place sixth.
Middleton claimed the 10-team invite title with a 312.
Haley Thoeny led the way for the Blue Devils with an 82, which put her in 10th place overall.
“Haley did a great job managing her way around a course that has many holes that can easily go sideways,” Zilker said.
Paul Lins and Brian Meitzner both turned in rounds of 90 for Lodi, while Alex Rashid fired a 92.
Mini-Meet
The Blue Devils garnered a team score of 171 to win their fourth conference mini-meet. Cambridge was second with a 175, while Lakeside Lutheran was third with a 185.
Thoeny was the meet medalist after shooting a 39.
Bailey Clark also had a great round for the Blue Devils. He shot a 40 to tie for second.
“He kept his head in the round even though he was running right after his round to compete in his varsity soccer game,” Zilker said.
Kogan Baron also cracked the top 10 for Lodi, as his round of 45 put him ninth.
Meitzner rounded out the team score with a 47.
Erin Hills
The Blue Devils held their own at the big invite. They came away with a score of 337.
Homestead claimed the title with a 298, followed in the top five by Arrowhead (300), Kettle Moraine (300), Edgewood (307), Middleton (310) and Waunakee (310)
Baron had the top round for Lodi with an 80, while Thoeny shot an 81.
Clark and Meitzner had rounds of 86 and 90 to close out the team score.
Marquette’s Sabastian Kasun was medalist with a 70.
