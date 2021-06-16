The Lodi girls soccer team jumped into the WIAA Division 4 playoffs with a shutout of Adams-Friendship on June 10.
The third-seeded Blue Devils blanked the sixth-seeded Green Devils 5-0.
Lodi’s season came to an end one game later after a 6-0 loss to second-seeded La Crosse Aquinas in the regional final last Saturday.
The Blue Devils finished the season 3-9-2 overall.
Aquinas advanced to play fourth-seeded Assumption in the sectional semifinal on June 17.
Lodi 5 Adams-Friendship 0
After a scoreless first half, Lodi exploded for five goals in the second half.
Taylor Peterson opened the scoring 19 minutes into the second half, thanks to an assist by Grasyn Schmidt.
Gianna Burke then scored a minute later to up the lead to 2-0. Peterson had the assist.
Peterson scored her second goal during the 72nd minute. Burke had the assist.
Lodi closed out its scoring with two later goals by Schmidt. Anna Stratton had the assist on the first goal, while Rachel Winters earned the assist on the second.
Blue Devil goalie made to saves to earn the shutout.
Green Devil goalie came away with 16 saves.
Aquinas 6 Lodi 0
The 10th-ranked Blugolds dominated Lodi from the start.
Finley Harkness had three goals in the first half to lead Aquinas.
No other information was available on the game.