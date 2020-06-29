The Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin (WDBSCW) is hosting a job fair from noon to 4 p.m. on July 15 at Warner Park in Madison.
According to the event’s flyer, it is part of a statewide, unified approach to let job seekers know that there is still opportunity available in their local area.
Anybody choosing to attend will receive a bag with information from several local companies that are hiring immediately.
The WDBSW provides “the strategic and operational oversight to develop a comprehensive and quality talent development system in six counties of south central Wisconsin — Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Marquette and Sauk. We develop partnerships with business, education and workforce partners to ensure the system is responsive to the evolving needs of business, workers and the communities we serve.”
The WDBSCW is a private, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization.
The Workforce Development Board is also looking for businesses to participate in the fair. If your company has openings and you are interested in participating in the job fair, first fill out a survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/VWTYNW5.
To be included in the job fair, you must also need to provide 500 one-page recruitment flyers about your company. The document can be printed on one or both sides of an 8.5-by-11-inch sheet of paper. There is a limit of one page per company.
Items to include on your flyer are:
— Company name, location, logo, etc.
— Available position/s
— How to apply
— Details about company benefits and/or wages
— What makes your company special, what is the service or product you provide?
— Include your Equal Opportunity statement
— Contact information if a job seeker would like to reach out to your company (email, phone or both)
The deadline for companies to drop off information is Wednesday, July 8 at 3 p.m. Please drop off your flyers at the WDBSCW building at 3513 Anderson Street, Suite 104 in Madison. They are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A table will be set up upon entry for social distancing. The WDBSCW asks that yo put you flyers in a bag, place your company’s name on the outside of the bag and drop the bag off on the table inside the door.
WDBSCW staff will collate bags with the information from the various businesses while wearing gloves and masks. Each vehicle attending the job fair will receive one bag.
For all business owners who have further questions, contact Jeff Westra at jwestra@wdbscw.org or at 608-249-9001.
