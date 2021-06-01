The Lodi prep golf team put the finishing touches on its dominate run through the Capitol Conference with a winning effort at the conference tournament at the Legend of Bergamont Golf Course in Oregon on May 25.
The Blue Devils won the tournament crown with a score of 349.
New Glarus was a close second with a 353, followed by Cambridge (365), Monticello-Belleville (372), Lakeside Lutheran (376), Columbus (379), Watertown Luther Prep (390), Wisconsin Heights (409) and Lake Mills (422).
After sweeping the conference mini-meets and winning the tournament, Lodi claimed the overall Capitol crown with eight points.
Cambridge was a distant second with 18 points, followed by Lakeside Lutheran (34), Monticello-Belleville (39), Luther Prep (44), New Glarus (45), Columbus (46), Lake Mills (59) and Wisconsin Heights (66).
Kogen Baron and Brian Meitzner led Lodi at the conference tournament with matching rounds of 14-over par 86. It put them in a tie for third place overall.
Baron and Meitzner both got hot on the final nine holes. Meitzner shot a 39 on the back nine, while Baron had a 41.
Thanks to a 42 on the back nine, the Blue Devils’ Haley Thoeny finished with an 87.
Bailey Clark closed out the team score for Lodi with a 90, thanks in part to a 41 on the front nine.
Greg Lins also golfed for Lodi and shot a 92.
Monticello-Belleville’s Peter Gustafson was medalist with an 82, while New Glarus’ Ty Ready was second with an 83.
Thanks to her effort all season long, Thoeny earned Capitol Conference Player of the Year, thanks to a total score of 289.
Clark also earned first-team all-conference with a total score of 300.
Lake Mills’ Joe Toepfer (296) and Cambridge’s duo of Stone Farruggio (297) and Nick Buckman (300) filled out the first team.
Baron and Meitzner both landed on the second team after finishing with scores of 301 and 303.
The final spots on the second team went to Columbus’ Corey Vick (315), Cambridge’s Cade Nottested (317) and Andrew Wilek (318).
Lodi competed at the WIAA Division 2 Madison Edgewood Regional this past Tuesday. A recap will be in next week’s Enterprise.
The sectional will be held the Prairie du Chien Country Club at 9 a.m. on June 8.