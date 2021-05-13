After the opening the 2021 season with a win over rival Poynette, the Lodi prep baseball team hit its first rough patch last week. The Blue Devils dropped games to both Lakeside Lutheran and Sauk Prairie.
Lodi fell to 1-1 in the Capitol North Conference after a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to host Lakeside Lutheran last Friday.
Then in a non-conference game last Saturday, the visiting Blue Devils were tripped up by Sauk Prairie 5-2.
Lodi will be on the road this Friday, as the Blue Devils will face Poynette for a second time at 5 p.m.
The Blue Devils will host River Valley in a doubleheader at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Lakeside Lutheran 2 Lodi 1
Despite a great all-around game by Carson Possehl, the Blue Devils came up short against Lakeside Lutheran.
Possehl had two of Lodi’s four hits and pitched five solid innings. He came away with four strikeouts on the mound.
The Warriors scored both of their runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Lodi got one of the runs back in the top of the fourth, as Possehl scored on a base hit by Keegan Fieischman.
The Blue Devils had just one base runner over the final three innings.
Sauk Prairie 5 Lodi 2
Lodi was unable to recover after falling behind 5-0 to the Eagles.
Sauk Prairie grabbed the early momentum with four runs in the first inning and a run in the second.
The Blue Devils were able to get back in the game with runs in the fifth and sixth frames.
Logan Lauterbach had a run-scoring single for Lodi in the fifth, while Fieischman added one in the sixth.
The Blue Devils had the bases loaded in the top of the seventh when the game ended.
Possehl had another great offensive night. He recorded four of the team’s eight hits.
Fieischman pitched all six innings for Lodi and had four strikeouts.