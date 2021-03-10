Due to restrictions and protocols, the DeForest boys hockey co-op was unable to have a normal 2020-2021 season. The Norskies had to compete as a club and did not participate in any WIAA games or postseason.
The co-op did expand its roster to not only include DeForest, Lodi and Poynette, but also some from Madison East, Madison La Follette and Madison Country Day School. The Norskies were coached by Pete Bachman, Marty Melchior, Bob Allport and Trent Bachman.
DeForest finished the season with a record of 6-10-1.
The Norskies had a tough start to the season. They had just one win in their first six games.
DeForest opened the season with a 4-2 loss to Monroe and then it was shut out 4-0 by Monona Grove.
The Norskies blanked Whitefish Bay 2-0 for its first victory.
After losses to Monroe (2-1), Homestead (7-0) and Onalaska (9-3), DeForest had its first winning streak of the season. They shut out Beloit Memorial 3-0 and edged Milton 2-1.
The Norskies bounced back from a 5-1 loss to Mosinee to beat both Beloit Memorial and Kenosha. They shut out Beloit again, 3-0, and downed Kenosha 4-1.
Brookfield and Hayward both beat DeForest by a 5-0 score before the Norskies garnered their final win, 2-1 over Ashland.
The Norskies had a tough ending to the season. They managed just a tie in their final four games. They played to a 2-2 tie against Monona Grove, but lost to West Madison (4-2), Baraboo (3-1) and Milton (5-3).
Carson Richter led the Norskies on the ice with nine points. He had a team-high four goals and five assists.
Avery O’Dea and Ben Blazel matched Richter with four goals. O’Dea added three assists, while Blazel added two.
Gabe Larson, Sam Bachman and Cole Wright finished the year with three goals, while Finn Melchior, Rauan Pritchard, Chewie Pritchard and Bryce Jacobsen had two each. Tierney Stanek, Alex Rashid and Dean Rupert each scored one goal.
Larson, Melchior and Stanek registered three assists apiece, while Wright, Rauan Pritchard, Rashid and Robert Allport had two each. Bachman and Owen Bieri both came away with an assist.
