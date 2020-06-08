On Friday, June 19, the United Methodist Church in Lodi is holding a Red Cross Blood Drive. The church is located at 130 Locust Street.
The drive will be from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is sponsored by the Lodi United Methodist Women. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767.
Also, every person who donates will receive a $5 Amazon gift card.
Donors can save up to 15 minutes when you donate blood by using RapidPass. Visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass for more information.
Two blood drives in Portage
Blood drives sponsored by Divine Savior Healthcare will be held June 11-12 at the Best Western Hotel and Conference Center in Portage.
Donations an be made Thursday, June 11 from noon to 5 p.m. and Friday, June 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Masks are required to enter and make a donation.
Versiti and the Blood Center of Wisconsin strongly recommends scheduling an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome and will be seen as group size allows. Safety precautions are being taken to ensure blood donors have a safe donation.
For an appointment, call Divine Savior Healthcare Community Wellness Coordinator Kari Due at 877-232-4376. Online appointments can also be made. For an appointment Thursday, go to https://bit.ly/dshc11une2020. For a Friday appointment, go to https://bit.ly/dshc12june2020.
