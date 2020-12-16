The Lodi prep wrestling team has long been a dominating force both locally and statewide and that tradition will be tested as the Blue Devils navigate through a season during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We don’t know what tomorrow will bring,” Lodi coach Cody Endres said. “It makes us focus more than ever before on the day ahead of us and being grateful and thankful that we’re able to be together as a team. We can only control what we can control, and we’re doing that each day.
“Seeing these guys come together and be together as a team for the first time in nine months has been truly amazing,” he added. “I’m thankful to everyone who has made the efforts to allow us to have a wrestling season. There has been a lot of work done behind the scenes by a lot of people to have this season happen and our guys are so appreciative of that.”
Last season, the Blue Devils captured their 26th straight conference title. It was their 36th title in program history.
Lodi also claimed its 27th straight WIAA regional crown last season.
The Blue Devils fell just short of qualifying for the state team tournament. They lost 40-30 to Prairie du Chien in the sectional final.
Lodi has to replace a talented senior class that included Ben Flickinger, Colton Nicolay, Jack Hansen, Ben Simplot, Sawyer Helmbrecht, Zach Potter and Bryce James.
Nicolay (152 pounds), Simplot (182) and Helmbrecht (170) were conference champs, while Potter and James placed second. Nicolay went on to place fourth at the state meet, while Helmbrecht was sixth.
The Blue Devils do have a good foundation to build around with the return of juniors Chandler Curtis, Parker Heintz, Wyatt Ripp and Dean Finney and sophomore Zane Licht.
Curtis, who will wrestle at 132 this season, won a conference title at 120 last season and then placed third at the state tournament. He finished the season 38-9 with 19 pins.
“Chandler is fun to watch because he is going to wrestle hard, score points and going to do some wow moves in a lot of matches,” Endres said.
Heintz also returns after winning a Capitol Conference title and placing at state. He was fourth at the state meet and will bump up from 106 to 113 this season. He finished last year 37-14 with 19 pins.
“We know that Parker is right there with the best guys in the state,” Endres said.
Licht missed last year’s conference meet with an injury, but won a regional title . He had a record of 22-8 with five pins at 132 and will move up to 152 this season.
“Although Zane dealt with some injuries last year, he proved he is one of the top underclassmen around with the signature wins he had,” Endres said.
Ripp returns to heavyweight this season after going 27-11 with 17 pins last season. He won conference and regional titles.
“Wyatt was a last-second takedown away from making the state tournament last year,” Endres said. “He is a big and athletic heavyweight who can move well and hit a lot of leg attacks on guys. He is ready to break through.”
Finney came on strong at the end of last season and was second at the conference meet and won a regional title at 126. He was 12-14 last season with six pins and will move up to 138 pounds this year.
The Blue Devils are also hopeful for contributions from senior Jacob Benson (182), juniors Brock Beyer (heavyweight), Mitchell Lane (heavyweight) and Kyle Pickarts (170), sophomores Kaleb Bowman (182), Owen Breunig (126), Noah Johnson (195), Preston Kelley (220), Ashton McDonald (160), Lexi Meek (106), TJ Mickelson (138), Levi Ness (106), Evan Stevenson (152) and AJ Tritt (170) along with freshmen Mason Breunig (182), Evan Clary (113), Aiden Groskopf (160), Isaiah Groskopf (195), Evan Kite (heavyweight), Klayton Krueger (220), Mason Lane (145), Ben Lichucki (heavyweight), Drew Lochner (106), Will Long (170), Owen Smith (220) and Nick Week (220).
Beyer (15-16), Pickarts (3-5), Owen Breunig (17-17), Johnson (2-9), Kelley (0-1), McDonald (7-22), Mickelson (9-15), Ness (0-3) and Stevenson (3-10) all gained varsity experience last season.
“Looking at our team, we have a lot of strengths,” Endres said. “I think it starts with being involved in a great program that was built by former alumni wrestlers, coaches, and parents. We’re supported by our administration and they give us everything we need to compete at the highest level. We’re also blessed to have really supportive alumni and parents who are willing to sacrifice a lot for their kids to be able to have opportunities.”
Because of the pandemic, the Blue Devils have shortened their schedule this season. They will compete in six duals and will not take part in any tournaments during the regular season.
Lodi will have its conference title streak come to an end, as the Blue Devils have chosen not to compete in the Capitol Conference this season. They will instead focus on the WIAA postseason.
“Every year we talk about how as a team our goal is to get back to team state,” Endres said. “Year-in and year-out, we want to be one of the best programs in the state. Going to team state means a lot to this program, to our alumni, and to our community. The past few years we’ve been a good program. We need to be able to make that leap to a great program. We’re hoping this year can be the year.”
