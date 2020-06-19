The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is now investigating a series of crashes involving multiple vehicles that took place June 12 along the stretch of northbound lanes on I-39/90/94 just outside of Lodi.
The announcement was made by the organization on social media and its website. The NTSB is coordinating the investigation with the Wisconsin State Patrol, but does not currently plan to send any NTSB investigators to the scene of the crashes.
The NTSB is not part of the Department of Transportation, nor is it affiliated with any of DOT’s modal agencies. The Safety Board has no regulatory or enforcement powers.
Four people died as a result of the crashes on June 12, with several others suffering various injuries. The four fatalities were DeForest’s Eleanor Heeringa-Owen, 59, 55-year-old Phillip Bruno of Ingleside, Illinois, 23-year-old Samantha McMullen of Oconomowoc and 72-year-old Joseph Kosinski of Madison. All were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Clayton Mortenson, 24, of Poynette was among five others injured during the crashes and was one of three that were later transported to UW Hospital in Madison. Mortenson’s injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, but the other two — both of Oconomowoc — suffered life-threatening injuries.
It was reported that the first crash took place at 3:53 a.m., as officers responded to a rear-end crash involving two semis at State Highway 60 near Lodi that resulted in property damage.
A straight truck then piled into the first crash scene at 5:11 a.m., resulting in a Columbia County highway worker being seriously injured and serious, but non-life threatening, injuries to two state troopers. All three were transported to UW Hospital.
As northbound traffic was backing up due to the earlier crashes, a major, multi-car crash occurred at 6:45 a.m. along the northbound interstate near County Highway K, which resulted in the multiple fatalities and injuries.
