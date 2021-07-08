After having their respective seasons wiped out by the pandemic, the Lodi and Poynette prep baseballs teams were back on the diamond this spring. Both showed flashes of greatness at times.
The Blue Devils finished 6-4 in the Capitol North Conference to place third behind only Columbus (9-1) and Lakeside Lutheran (6-4). Lodi went on to defeat Columbus 8-3 in a WIAA Division 2 regional final.
Poynette went 2-8 in conference play to tie Lake Mills for five place behind Watertown Luther Prep (5-5).
For their effort, the Blue Devils had seven players earn all-conference, while the Pumas had two.
Lodi had four players named first-team All-Capitol North, including senior pitcher Carson Possehl, senior catcher Carson Richter, senior first baseman Finn Melchior and junior designed hitter Mitchell Lane, who was a unanimous pick.
Possehl was also a first-team pick in 2019, while Richter was an honorable mention selection. It was the first all-conference recognition for Melchior and Lane.
Poynette junior infielder Carter Hansen and junior outfielder Michael Leiterman land on the first team. It was the first all-conference selection for both players.
In 10 conference games, Hansen batting .448 with 13 hits and six RBIs, while Leiterman hit .333 with seven hits.
The final spots on the first team went to Christian Oppor (Columbus, pitcher), Elijah Shevey (Luther Prep, pitcher), A.J. Uttech (Columbus, infield), Kyle Schupmann (Luther Prep, infield), Sam Giombetti (Lake Mills, outfield), Riley Schmidt (Lakeside Lutheran, outfield) and Trace Kirchberg (Columbus, utility).
Kirchberg was named the Player of the Year.
The Blue Devils had senior pitcher Brady Ziegler and senior utility player Trey Traeder selected to the second team. Ziegler was an honorable mention pick as a sophomore.
Filling out the second team is Ian Olszewski (Lakeside Lutheran, pitcher), Nate Yaroch (Lakeside Lutheran, catcher), Nathan Chesterman (Lakeside Lutheran, infield), Gabe Uttech (Lakeside Lutheran, infield), James Mobry (Columbus, infield), Caden Belling (Lake Mills, infield), ?Brady Schroeder (Columbus, outfield), Eli Buchta (Lakeside Lutheran, outfield), David Baumann (Luther Prep, outfield) and Derek Bruce (Lake Mills, designated hitter).
Freshman outfielder Mason Lane was the lone Blue Devil to be named honorable mention All-Capitol North.
Also earning honorable mention were Ben Krueger (Lakeside Lutheran, pitcher), Jefferson Mobry (Columbus, catcher), Owen Ernest (Luther Prep, catcher), Jameson Sullivan (Columbus, infield), Brady Link (Columbus, infield)Brock Schneider (Lakeside Lutheran, infield), Parker Winghart (Luther Prep, infield), Tyler Marty (Lakeside Lutheran, outfield) and Marcus Winkel (Luther Prep, outfield).
Poynette did not have a player on the second-team or honorable mention lists.