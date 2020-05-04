At 12:06 a.m. on Sunday, May 3, the Columbia County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting an armed robbery at the All-Stop Mobil in the Town of Arlington.
Three men were arrested in connection to the crime — Lucas Hanks, 27, of Lodi, Brandon Laroche, 25, of Sauk City and Austin Pace, 26, of Prairie du Sac.
The information received was that a suspect entered the convenience store, displayed a knife and took money out of the cash drawer.
The suspect’s vehicle information was given out and within a short period of time, the suspects were located and arrested in Dane County without incident.
Hanks was also arrested for possession of narcotic drugs and probation violation. Laroche and Pace were arrested for being a party to a crime.
No employees were injured during the armed robbery.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Blystone’s Towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.