It is early in the season, but the Lodi boys basketball team is already starting to make some noise.
The Blue Devils earned their third straight victory to open the season on Dec. 15. They captured a 58-41 win over host Adams-Friendship.
Lodi then opened the Capitol North Conference season against defending champion Lake Mills last Friday. The Blue Devils pushed the visiting L-Cats to the limit, but dropped a 67-62 heartbreaker in double overtime.
The Blue Devils are off to a 3-1 start this season.
Lodi will now take a break until after the new year. The Blue Devils will return to action on Jan. 4, when they will travel to Pardeeville for a 7:15 p.m. non-conference game.
Lodi 58 Adams-Friendship 41
The Blue Devils controlled the action from start to finish against the Green Devils. Lodi outscored Adams-Friendship in both halves.
Lodi set the tone with a 31-21 outburst in the first half.
The Blue Devils continued to add to their lead in the second half, as they outscored Adams-Friendship 27-20.
Owen Wendt led the way for Lodi with 14 points, while Erik Lincoln poured in 10. Trey Traeder contributed eight points in the win.
Keyvon Holloway and Caleb Hamilton both scored 11 points for Adams-Friendship.
Lake Mills 67 Lodi 62
Lake Mills won both of last year’s meetings with Lodi convincingly, but the Blue Devils were in the latest meeting until the end. The L-Cats scored wins of 57-43 and 75-52 last season.
The game was tight right from the start. Lake Mills held a slim three-point lead, 22-19, at halftime.
Lodi picked up the pace offensively in the second half and forced the game into overtime after outscoring the L-Cats 31-28.
The game went to a second overtime after both teams scored seven points in the first extra period.
In the second overtime, Lake Mills used strong defensive play to outscore the Blue Devils 10-5.
Brady Ring poured in a team-high 18 points for Lodi, while Traeder and Wendt finished with 16 and 11, respectively. Quinn Faust added nine points.
Lake Mills’ Charlie Bender led all scorers with 25 points, while Liam Carrigan (14), Drew Stoddard (13) and Grant Horkan (12) also scored in double figures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.