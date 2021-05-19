After losing its first nine games of the season, including a 8-2 setback to Lodi in the opener, the Poynette prep baseball team finally got into the win column last Friday.
The Pumas were able to get some revenge on the Blue Devils with a 10-3 victory at Pauquette Park last Friday.
“That was the first time that we’ve played a complete game,” Poynette coach Davy Tomlinson said. “The boys came ready to play and it showed. I was happy with our drive and our fire tonight. They played hard and made some great plays defensively. We have been struggling with timely hitting lately. We stranded 13 against Columbus and 16 against Cambridge in a 4-3 loss.”
The win moved Poynette to 1-5 in the Capitol North Conference, while Lodi fell to 2-2.
The Pumas took their first lead with a run in the bottom of the first inning on a wild pitch.
Lodi tied the game in the top of the second, but Poynette answered with four in the bottom half of the inning to regain the lead.
Riley Radewan highlighted the bottom of the second with a run-scoring single, while Michael Leiterman added an RBI sacrifice fly.
Lodi trimmed the deficit to 4-3 in the top of the third inning.
Poynette scored on an error in the bottom of the fourth.
The Pumas pulled away after scoring two runs in the fifth and sixth frames. Leiterman had a two-run single in the sixth. The first run in the sixth scored on an error, while Kelby Petersen added a run-scoring single.
Poynette out-hit the Blue Devils 9-5. Connor Petersen and Kelby Petersen both had two hits for the Pumas.
Kelby Petersen pitched all seven innings for the Pumas. He had four strikeouts and two walks.
“That was Kelby’s first complete-game of the year,” Tomlinson said. “He did a great job of getting ahead of hitters, and his off-speed pitches were getting outs.”
Mitchell Lane, who struck out two and walked 10, took the pitching loss for Lodi.
Baraboo 12 Poynette 5
The Pumas suffered their eighth straight loss after falling 12-5 to host Baraboo on May 10.
Poynette held one lead in the game after a run-scoring single by Jake Keller in the top of the first inning.
The Thunderbirds answered with three in the bottom of the first and two more in the second and never trailed again.
Jaden McCormick had a run-scoring single for the Pumas in the top of the fourth, but Baraboo responded with three on the bottom half of the inning.
Poynette scored another run in the top of the fifth on an RBI single by Leiterman.
The Pumas closed out their scoring with two runs in the top of the sixth. Both runs scored on wild pitches.
Baraboo scored two runs in both the fifth and sixth frames.
Keller, Ethan Buss and Payton Horne each had two hits for Poynette.
Kelby Petersen, Carter Hansen, Leiterman and Connor Petersen all pitched for the Pumas. They combined for three strikeouts and six walks.
Columbus 6 Poynette 3
The Pumas had their chances against Columbus, but stranded 12 base runners.
Poynette had an early lead after scoring two runs in the top of the first on a single by Radewan.
Columbus got one of the runs back in the bottom of the first and then took the lead with two in the fourth.
Poynette briefly tied the game on an run-scoring single by Hansen in the top of the sixth, but the Cardinals scored three in the bottom half of the frame.
Hansen led Poynette with two hits, while Radewan and Kelby Petersen combined for two strikeouts and two walks on the mound.
Lodi 11 Belleville 1
No information was available on the game.
Lodi 1 Luther Prep 0
The Blue Devils pulled out a thrilling extra-inning victory in a pitcher’s duel against Watertown Luther Prep.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the 10th, when Keegan Fleischman scored on a single by Chance Meier.
Logan Lauterbach, Finn Melchior and Carson Richter each had two hits for Lodi.
Melchior pitched all 10 innings. He had 10 strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter in a four-hit shutout.
River Valley 13 Lodi 8
No information was available on the game.
Lodi 6 River Valley 5
No information was available on the game.