On Friday, May 1, South Military Road in the Village of Dane will be under construction as new culverts will be installed.
Then from Monday, May 4 through Wednesday, May 6, South Military Road will be under construction from the corner of Main Street to the end of the village boundary.
The road will have limited access for local traffic only. Be prepared to find an alternate route of travel.
