Even though the 2020-2021 season didn’t go as Lodi interim boys basketball coach Ben Leistico had planned, he was proud of how his players handled the challenges of a season during a pandemic.
“The biggest highlight is that we got to have a season,” Leistico said. “I enjoyed watching the pure joy of our student athletes. The kids were able to compete in a game they loved. I got to watch the boys compete in every game and at every practice. I saw them grow with their teammates in practices, games and on bus rides.”
Before the start of the season, Mitch Hauser opted out of the season and Leistico, a longtime assistant, took over for the year.
“It was a season full of challenges,” Leistico said. “We fell short of our goals, but still very proud of my team’s resolve and workman mentality.”
The COVID-19 pandemic presented a lot of challenges from the beginning to the end of the season. Restrictions forced teams to make a lot of changes to their normal routines.
“The biggest challenge was trying to fit everything we need to do in a shorter practice time,” Leistico said. “Getting kids to keep a facemask on was also a challenge, as well as contact tracing.”
The Blue Devils finished the season with a 9-9 overall record.
“Adversity has made these men stronger on and off the court,” Leistico said. “There was never a time that these kids gave in or made any excuses. hey always battled to the end and never gave up, there was never any quit in them.”
Lodi went 3-6 in the Capitol North Conference and tied Poynette for third place behind Lakeside Lutheran (8-0) and Lake Mills (6-2).
The Blue Devils had a hot start to the season. They opened with consecutive wins over Marshall (56-43), New Glarus (67-56) and Adams-Friendship (58-41).
After back-to-back losses to Lake Mills and Cuba City, Lodi got back on track with victories over Pardeeville (57-48) and Portage (52-48).
Unfortunately, the Blue Devils would not win have back-to-back wins the rest of the season.
Lodi ended the regular season on a high note with a 62-47 Capitol North win over longtime rival Poynette.
The Blue Devils had a short run in the WIAA playoffs. They dropped a 66-57 decision to McFarland in the opening round.
Trey Traeder led Lodi’s offense this season with 14.1 points per game. Brady Ring (11.4) was the only other Blue Devil to average double digits.
The Blue Devils had Quinn Faust (5.2), Traeder (5.1) and Ring (4.2) average over four rebounds per game. Faust also led the team with 102 assists, while Traeder was second with 52.
Traeder led Lodi’s defense with 35 steals, while Traeder and Erik Lincoln finished with 35 and 25, respectively.
The Blue Devils were led this season by a strong senior class, which included Traeder, Quinn Faust, Connor Faust, Cayden Coddington, Ethyn Meyer, Chance Maier, Garrett Edge and Greg Lins.
“They are a great group of young men that Lodi can be very proud of,” Leistico said. “They will go on to be great leaders. They are a talented group of kids who have worked hard on their skills for years. I feel bad that their season was cut a little short, but feel blessed to have had this season with them. I look forward to watching their careers after school and welcoming them back to practices in years to come.”
Next season the Blue Devils will go through a lot of changes with the loss of the senior group and the possible return of Hauser.
“I look forward to next year,” Leistico said. “We have a great nucleus of juniors in Brady Ring, Eric Lincoln, Owen Wendt, and Erik Alsaker. We also have a JV team that had a great season. We should be very competitive. We are hopeful to have a season that will look a little more normal.”
