The 2021 Spring Election included several competitive races in the Lodi and Poynette area, including several winners by write-in.
The Village of Dane featured a thoroughly competitive race for two village trustee seats. Jennifer Esser came in first, with 107 votes, 31.1%, and Donald Lord was re-elected with 91 votes, or 26.6%. Nick Browne followed closely with 25.4% and fourth, Roger Schmidt with 16.1%.
In the race for the three open Lodi School Board seats, Angie Lathrop came in first with 38.68%, followed by Kristi McMorris, bringing 33.08%, while the third seat is preliminarily declared for write-in candidate Terry Haag.
For the Lodi Common Council, again, three seats were up for grabs, with nearly an even share for both Eric Hansen, who claimed 49.08%, and Timothy Ripp, who took 46.58%, the third place winner by four votes--four total votes--is write-in Mike Goethel, though City Clerk Brenda Ayers was unable to confirm whether Goethel would accept the position.
In Okee, Paul Tatro was elected to Sanitary District Commissioner as a registered write-in candidate.
The Town of Dekorra had a close race for supervisor, after Emma Brue chose not to run for re-election. Kim Lindholm will take the seat, winning 51.02% with a total of 225 votes, versus Roger Palmer who took 48.98% with 216 votes.
The Town of West Point Treasurer was selected by write-in, with registered write-in candidate Sharon Richmond willing 100% of the 45 votes cast for the position.
