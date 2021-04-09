The 2021 Spring Election included several competitive races in the Lodi and Poynette area, including several winners by write-in.

The Village of Dane featured a thoroughly competitive race for two village trustee seats. Jennifer Esser came in first, with  107 votes, 31.1%, and Donald Lord was re-elected with 91 votes, or 26.6%. Nick Browne followed closely with 25.4% and fourth, Roger Schmidt with 16.1%.

In the race for the three open Lodi School Board seats, Angie Lathrop came in first with 38.68%, followed by Kristi McMorris, bringing 33.08%, while the third seat is preliminarily declared for write-in candidate Terry Haag.

For the Lodi Common Council, again, three seats were up for grabs, with nearly an even share for both Eric Hansen, who claimed 49.08%, and Timothy Ripp, who took 46.58%, the third place winner by four votes--four total votes--is write-in Mike Goethel, though City Clerk Brenda Ayers was unable to confirm whether Goethel would accept the position.

In Okee, Paul Tatro was elected to Sanitary District Commissioner as a registered write-in candidate.

The Town of Dekorra had a close race for supervisor, after Emma Brue chose not to run for re-election. Kim Lindholm will take the seat, winning 51.02% with a total of 225 votes, versus Roger Palmer who took 48.98% with 216 votes.

The Town of West Point Treasurer was selected by write-in, with registered write-in candidate Sharon Richmond willing 100% of the 45 votes cast for the position.

Lodi and Poynette Area Spring Election Results 2021

Office Candidate Percent Votes
Lodi School Board (3) Angie Lathrop 36.68% 974
Lodi School Board (3) Kristi McMorris 33.08% 833
Lodi School Board (3) Write-In - Terry Haag 28.24 711
Poynette School Board (3) Ruth Ann Lee 32.74% 640
Poynette School Board (3) Jeff Noble 33.35% 652
Poynette School Board Jody Bartnick 32.94% 644
City of Lodi Council (3) Eric Hansen 49.08% 373
City of Lodi Council (3) Timothy Ripp 46.58% 354
City of Lodi Council (3) Write-In - Mike Goethel <1% 4
Village of Poynette President Diana Kaschinske 98.29% 230
Village of Poynette Board (3) Steve Mueller 32.07% 169
Village of Poynette Board (3) Jerry Burke 29.60% 156
Village of Poynette Board (3) Janne DeYoung 33.02% 174
Town of Lodi Board Chair James Brooks 95.61% 421
Town of Lodi Supervisor 1 Chad Wolter 89.11% 409
Town of Lodi Supervisor 1 Registered Write-In - Thomas Quackenboss 10.89% 50
Town of Lodi Supervisor 2 Thomas Marx 95% 418
HG Sanitary Commissioner John Pickle Jr. 94.48% 171
Okee Sanitary District Commissioner Registered Write-In - Paul Tatro 100% 24
Town of Arlington Board Chair Nathaniel Moll 99.07% 107
Town of Arlington Board of Supervisors (2) Thomas Klahn 49.73% 93
Town of Arlington Board of Supervisors (2) Tom Manke 49.73% 93
Town of Dekorra Board Chair Kyle Knuteson 97.60% 366
Town of Dekorra Supervisor 1 Kim Lindholm 51.02% 225
Town of Dekorra Supervisor 1 Roger Palmer 48.98% 216
Town of Dekorra Supervisor 2 Chris Crawford 98.90% 360
Town of Dekorra Clerk Holly Priske 99.75% 399
Town of Dekorra Treasurer Peggy Tomlinson 98.25% 392
Town of Dekorra Constable Andrew Moore 99.71% 345
Town of Leeds Board Chair Mark Frank 100% 124
Town of Leeds Supervisor 1 Alan Kaltenberg 99.17% 119
Town of Leeds Supervisor 2 Dan Anderson 99.20% 124
Town of Leeds Clerk Joan Olson 98.37% 121
Town of Leeds Treasurer Mark Witt 100% 128
Town of Lowville Board Chair Curt Walters 98.59% 140
Town of Lowville Supervisor 1 Becki Tomlinson 97.59% 135
Town of Lowville Supervisor 2 Paul Becker 99.29% 140
Town of Lowville Clerk Karen Ramsey 98.58% 139
Town of Lowville Diane Tomlinson 99.32% 146
Town of West Point Board Chair Ashley Nedeau-Owen 98.78% 242
Town of West Point Supervisor 1 Kevin Kessler 99.60% 250
Town of West Point Supervisor 2 Scott Earnest 99.59% 241
Town of West Point Clerk Taffy Buchanan 99.28% 274
Town of West Point Treasurer Registered Write-In - Sharon Richmond 100% 45
Town of Dane Board Chair Dave Koenig 96.9% 155
Town of Dane Supervisor 1 George Dorn 97.9% 140
Town of Dane Supervisor 2 Richard Haag 98.6% 146
Village of Dane Board (2) Donald Lord 26.6% 91
Village of Dane Board (2) Roger Schmidt 16.1% 55
Village of Dane Board (2) Nick Browne 25.4% 87
Village of Dane Board (2) Jennifer Esser 31.3% 107
Village of Arlington President Adam Buss 94.4% 58
Village of Arlington Trustees (2) Traci Wells 54.41% 87
Village of Arlington Trustees (2) Josh Brodeur 46.39% 77
Load comments